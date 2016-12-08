WHS gymnastics: Trojans make big jump in gym

“We scored a 136 in our first meet and came out tonight and scored a 140,” Worthington head coach Joni Reitmeier said. “So obviously we are up four points, and that is huge in gymnastics. That just goes to show you how hard these girls have been working in the gym. We still have a long way to go, obviously, but I’m really really proud of what they did tonight.”

Trojan gymnasts finished in the top three in all four events as well as the all-around, but their greatest strength was in their tremendous floor exercises.

“Our floor routines were spectacular,” Reitmeier said. “We had a few falls on beam, we swung better on the bars -- a few mistakes, but better -- but the floor routine is really where we shined.”

Worthington’s McKenna Prunty won the all-around with a total combined score of 35.825, barely edging out teammates Taylor Eggers’ 35.725 and Maria Contreras’ 35.225. The top Eagles finisher was Molly Klimek in fourth place, scoring 32.75.

Prunty was the only Trojan to win two events, as she won the floor exercise with a 9.45 and the vault with a 9.3. She took second in the uneven parallel bars with an 8.475 and third on the balance beam with an 8.6.

Prunty’s score in the floor exercise was the highest score awarded for any event in the meet. And she deserved every hundredth of a point she received as she tumbled, flew through the air and landed everything she attempted.

Eggers topped the leaderboard in the uneven parallel bars, scoring an 8.5 and took second in the three other events. She put up a 9.225 in the vault, an 8.475 in the uneven parallel bars and a 9.3 in the floor exercise.

Contreras took first on the balance beam by a margin of .25, scoring an 8.95. She took third in both the uneven parallel bars (8.35) and the floor exercise (9.175).

Worthington senior captain Rachel Spartz placed third in the vault, scoring an 8.825.

The Worthington junior varsity squad won 127.35-121.9. It won three of the four events, totalling 34.3 in vault, 31.65 in balance beam and 33.6 in floor exercise. New Ulm’s JV took the uneven parallel bars though, topping the Trojans 27.9-27.8.

Gracia Elias won two events for the Trojans JV, taking the floor exercise with an 8.6 and uneven parallel bars (7.3). Adamari Rangel took first in the vault scoring 8.7, and Millie Piper won the balance beam, scoring 8.2.