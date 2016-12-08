Prep wrestling: Trojans wrestlers beat Luverne, W/ML

“We knew they were going to be tough duals,” said WHS head coach Mark Prunty. “Luverne and Windom have a lot of good kids returning for this season. We knew we had to wrestle really well to beat them. And we did.”

Prunty was especially pleased with Preston Anderson and Jacob Neuberger, who achieved their first varsity wins. Anderson won both his matches at 145 pounds by fall.

In the Luverne match, Trojan Ethan Pavelko recorded a big win over the Cardinals’ Jed Dooyema, 3-2, at 138 pounds. Brayden Donkersloot had another big win at 152 pounds, a 4-2 victory over the Cards’ Will Natte.

The Trojans’ Brandon Kempema had two falls Thursday.

In the match with Windom/Mountain Lake, the Eagles’ state-ranked Brett Willaby had to scramble to beat Worthington’s Erik Artiga 5-3. Willaby got a late takedown to secure the victory.

Worthington 48, Luverne 25106-Baker (L) pin Schutz :15; 113-Artiga (W) pin Bradley 4:07; 120-Lais (W) by forfeit; 126-Prunty (W) pin Oeltjenbruns 2:33; 132-Baker (L) dec. Magana 8-2; 13l8-Pavelko (W) dec. Jed Dooyema 3-2; 145-Anderson (W) pin DeSollar :37; 152-Donkersloot (W) dec. Natte 4-2; 160-Jere. Dooyema (L) pin Rogers 2:22; 170-Haugen (L) pin Byrne 3:02; 182-Neuberger (W) pin Baumberger 5:08; 195-Nielsen (L) MD Riley 15-3; 220-Kempema (W) pin Luke 5:54; 285-Putnam (W) by forfeit.Worthington 42, W/ML 31106-Schutz (W) pin Holmberg 1:24; 113-Willaby (WML) dec. Artiga 5-3; 120-Sammons (WML) dec. Destin 10-8; 126-Prunty (W) pin Ekstrom :19; 132-Spinks (WML) pin Magana 4:00; 138-Borsgard (WML) MD Pavelko 15-6; 145-Anderson (W) pin Samdal 1:36; 152-Tade (WML) dec. Donkersloot 9-6; 160-Jepsen (WML) pin Rogers 3:55; 170-Byrne (W) pin Wright 5:11; 182-Neuberger (W) by forfeit; 195-Carlson (WML) by forfeit; 220-Kempema (W) pin Mutz 1:27; 285-Putnam (W) by forfeit. New Ulm Triangular

NEW ULM -- Wabasso/Red Rock Central took two matches in New Ulm, beating Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 64-12 and New Ulm 51-21.

W/RRC won the final eight weights against LCWM to turn a close match into a rout. Cody Dudgeon at 152 pounds, Cole Werner (160), Nick Altermatt (170) and Isaac Schmiesing (285) all recorded falls for the winners, with Altermatt accomplishing his in just 48 seconds against Eliljah Northquest.

W/RRC trailed New Ulm 21-9 through 145 pounds before running the table in the middle and heavy weights. Ben Johnson (113), Jared Schroepfer (152), Dudgeon (160), Mitchell Fulton (195), Devan Liebl (220) and Kyle Jacobson (285) had pins for W/RRC.

T-M-B/W-WG Duals

TRACY -- Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove rolled past Redwood/River Valley after losing the first two weight classes by fall.

Dereck Ellingson got the home team started at 120 with a 4:47 fall over RRV’s Jaxon Lang. Teammates Derek VanDam (126), Nash Mayer (160), Jace Paplow (170), Tyler Timm (182) and Sam Bauer (285) also had falls for T-M-B/W-WG.

In another match, T-M-B/W-WG defeated Canby 34-25. Tyler Vandendriessche (132) had the victors’ only pin.

BHRV Duals

Sibley-Ocheyedan dominated two teams at the Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley duals, taking care of BHRV 72-12 and West Lyon 63-16.

Matt Naig recorded a pair of falls for the Generals at 285 pounds, beating RVBH’s Don Kraai in 4:00 and West Lyon’s Thomas Roemen in 1:09.

Other double-falls by the Generals were turned in by Erick Olvera at 220 pounds, Jose Flores at 106 and Trent Kruger at 182.