Prep hockey: Trojans win one!

“It’s nice to get one and show what these guys have been working so hard for, and have it pay off,” Worthington head coach Paul Olsen said. “There’s a lot of emotions.This one was a long time coming.”

The Trojans entered the third period tied 2-2, and sophomore forward Ryan Newman scored the game winner with 12:21 to go. He intercepted a B/W pass in his own zone, skated past the defenders on a breakaway, and put the puck past the goalie to give his team a 3-2 lead.

“It was amazing,” Newman said. “I just tried not to panic, and just go in and shoot and score.”

The Trojans had the lead, but they needed to hold on to it as the Blades kept the pressure on through the rest of the period.

They generated scoring chances even while skating a man down, with a five-minute major penalty. Speedy B/W forward Jase Jensen intercepted a pair of passes resulting in two shorthanded breakaways in the first minute of the penalty, but Worthington goalie Carter Ponto stoned him cold on both.

Nothing was going to get by Ponto down the stretch, as he deflected shot after shot. The Blades’ attack got especially furious after they pulled their goalie with three minutes to go. But the tactic backfired on them as Colby Nickel dumped a long-range shot into the empty net with 35 seconds to go to seal the victory.

“I didn’t even try to get that one in the net,” Nickel said. “I just wanted to get it out of our zone. It had been down in there for too long. It’s one of the best feelings I’ve ever had.”

The empty netter was Nickel’s second goal of the game. A minute and a half into the second period he knotted the game up at 2, with an assist from freshman defenseman Bryce Olsen. It was an immediate answer to a goal scored a minute prior by the Blades’ Alex Klug to give B/W a 2-1 lead.

“It feels good to come up here and help the team out right away,” Nickel said. “I just joined the team a week ago.”

The battered Trojans have dealt with a number of injuries this season and played Friday’s game with only 10 skaters and two goalies -- a big numbers disadvantage to their opponents.

“We’re all out of breath,” Newman said. “We all can barely speak. Our legs are shot.”

Maybe the Trojans should have known it would be their night after their first goal, when Bryce Olsen launched one in from his own zone. He intercepted a pass and shot a rainbow toward the B/W net. It bounced in front of the goalie and ricocheted past him for a miracle goal to tie the game at 1 with 7:09 to play in the first.

The Blades had put the first goal on the board with 13:09 to go in the first when Jase Jensen picked up a rebound and set up Justin Nelson for an easy goal.

Breckenridge/Wahpeton outshot Worthington 32-30, but Ponto stopped 30 of its shots.

With the long overdue win, the Trojans move to 1-6 on the season, while B/W remains winless at 0-5. Next up for the Trojans is an away game against LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m.

B/W 1 1 0 -- 2Worthington 1 1 2 -- 4