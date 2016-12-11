WHS boys basketball: Balanced Bluejays soar over Trojans

WORTHINGTON -- Effectively utilizing defensive pressure on the ball and efficiently rotating to cover up, the visiting Waseca Bluejays remained undefeated in high school varsity boys’ basketball action with an impressive 80-50 victory over Worthington Saturday afternoon on the Trojans’ home court.

The win was the fourth straight for the defending Section 2AAA champion Bluejays, who caught nationwide attention last March with their dramatic four-overtime triumph over Marshall (103-100) in last year’s section championship game. Several of Waseca’s players graduated off of that state-tournament team, which finished with a 20-10 record after a 70-63 loss to Fergus Falls in the Class AAA quarterfinals at Williams Arena.

But, the Bluejays return an experienced corps of players and are rolling in the new season. They have posted one-sided victories over Mankato East (89-59), Hutchinson (73-43) and Cannon Falls (78-42) prior to making the long trip to Worthington on a day featuring the season’s first significant snowfall, completing a girl-boy doubleheader.

“Waseca has a good team, no doubt about it,” summed up Worthington head coach Clint Meyer. “They have very good guards, a strong inside game and solid role players off the bench who all contributed. We had our hands full, that’s for sure.”

The Trojans, who opened the season with wins over Windom (66-43) and Luverne (70-42) before a 72-51 loss to Marshall (two days earlier, Dec. 8), stayed close to the Bluejays in Saturday’s opening seven minutes of action.

Worthington had early leads of 1-0 and 3-2 before Waseca worked to a 9-3 advantage. A drive by Zach Boever and a three-pointer by Logan Huisman sliced the lead to 9-8. Waseca went back up by six, 14-8, but a deep right-wing three-pointer by Dawet Asefa and a pair of free throws by Boever made the score 14-13 with 10:40 remaining in the first half.

The Bluejays took command over the next five minutes, converting several steals into layups and extending a one-point edge to a 14-point cushion with a 16-3 run which gave the fleet-footed visitors a 30-16 advantage at the 5:26 mark.

“We had a bunch of turnovers, which Waseca capitalized on during that stretch,” Meyer said. “That’s when Waseca’s defensive pressure got the best of us.”

All five Bluejays starters contributed to those first 30 points, including a dozen from sophomore guard Malik Washington. Senior guard Cole Streich and senior forward Kaleb Nelson each scored six points for Waseca in the first 12:34, while 6-7 senior center Jake Guse (four points) was a force off the boards and junior guard Adam Schumacher (two points) distributed the ball very well with several assists.

Following a timeout by Meyer, the Trojans responded with four quick points as Boever scored off a backdoor pass from OD Othow and Huisman hit a bucket off a pass from Asefa.

The rally was short-lived, however, as Waseca resumed control and closed out the half on a 9-2 run to take a 39-22 lead into intermission.

Scoring the first five points of the second half, the Bluejays widened the gap to 44-22 and later owned a commanding 56-26 lead with 13:47 left in the game.

The Trojans, who received solid contributions off the bench from junior guards Obang Ojullu (four points, two assists, two steals) and Ben Koepsell (six points), kept the spread the same over several possessions. Worthington capped a 13-11 run with back-to-back perimeter buckets by Koepsell and Huisman as the scoreboard read 67-39 with 8:33 remaining.

Waseca, sparked by 15 second-half points from the very versatile Nelson, continued playing well and stretched its lead to as much as 36 (80-44) with 5:04 showing on the clock.

“Obang and Ben came in and gave us a spark, especially defensively, giving us some good minutes in the second half,” declared Meyer. “Logan Huisman shot the ball well, hitting three shots from behind the arc.”

Huisman finished with a team-high 17 points for the Trojans, scoring 12 of those in the second half. Boever scored 10 points in the first half and finished with 12. Tyler Linder, Stewart Merrigan and Othow were Worthington’s leading rebounders with four each. Neither Linder nor Merrigan scored in the game, as Waseca effectively shut down the Trojans’ inside attack.

Worthington (2-2) hosts Fairmont (Tuesday) and travels to Pipestone Thursday.