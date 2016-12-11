WHS girls basketball: Shooting woes sink Trojans

Trouble started early and continued throughout the first half. With just a little more than three and a half minutes remaining in the half, the Trojans had made only three field goals. They finished the game with a mere eight. The Bluejays were quicker, they frustrated the Trojans with disciplined zone defense, and none of the Trojans found their scoring touches.

“That’s been a common thread, the struggle to score offensively. In the past, we’ve been able to sneak by,” said head coach Eric Lindner.

On Thursday night, Worthington went on the road to beat Big South Conference rival Marshall, 39-35. But there again, the Trojans were held to less than 40 points. They play aggressively on defense -- which is keeping them in games, said Lindner -- but that’s not enough against a team like Waseca, which moved to 5-0 with Saturday’s victory and dropped Worthington to 3-1.

Shooting, said the veteran WHS mentor, is best honed during the off-season. It’s tough to develop consistent shooting skills while a season is underway, especially when a team reaches too much because it doesn’t move its feet.

And that’s not all.

“We were either taking an extra dribble or not squaring our shoulders. Just some fundamental things. Something to work on, that’s for sure,” Lindner said.

Balance was what Waseca had on Saturday. No one scored in double figures, but 5-7 junior Taylor Hiller and 5-7 senior Breanna Karsten each had nine points. Gus Boyer, Emily Karsten, Madison Gehloff and Brianna Highum all had seven.

Senior forward Emily Shaffer scored 10 points for Worthington.

Waseca, the seventh-ranked Class AAA team in the state, and their zone defense stymied Worthington’s shooters throughout.

But defensive intensity -- and free throw shooting -- kept Worthington within striking distance in the first half. Then, taking their 29-24 halftime lead into the next session, the Bluejays moved out to an 11-point lead, 37-26, with 12 minutes to go. A Hannah Potter score inside made it 44-29 at 6:10. The Trojans never made a run.

“Defensively, they did a very nice job of making us work -- four, five, six passes,” said Lindner. “They’re a team that’s always moving, and we didn’t do a very good job of keeping track of them.”

Waseca 29 54Worthington 24 32WASECA (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Boyer 0-3-1-7, E.Karsten 0-2-3-7, Gehloff 0-3-1-7, Hiller 2-0-3-9, Potter 0-2-0-4, Dufault 0-2-0-4, Highum 0-3-1-7, B.Karsten 1-2-2-9. Totals 3-17-11-54.WORTHINGTON (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Diew 0-1-3-5, A.Alwal 0-1-3-5, Thuringer 0-2-3-7, Weg 0-0-3-3, Shaffer 1-3-1-10, Sauerbrei 0-1-0-2. Totals 1-8-13-32.