Gymnastics: Eggers leads Trojans to 142.65

Eggers won the vault, bars, floor and all-around to lead the Trojans to a season-high point total.

“I still had a little hiccup on some of the events, but I tried my best and that’s really all that matters,” Eggers said. “I had some wobbles on beam and my chest was down on vault. I had a couple steps here and there, but nothing too major. I tried my hardest and that’s all really you can do.”

The Trojans scored a 142.65 in a winning effort against Marshall. The Tigers had a team score of 113.05.

“That’s almost two and a half points higher than last meet,” WHS head coach Joni Reitmeier said. “We’ve really been climbing each meet. We’re just working on that consistency. We still had some bumps, but it’s the third meet of the year, we don’t want to be perfect. It’s fun to know that we’re doing this well, but we still have areas where we can improve and get better, which is super exciting for a coach.”

Thursday was Eggers’ best performance this year as well.

“In the first meet, I fell on some of the events. Last meet there were other girls that were better than me. That’s going to happen,” Eggers said. “I felt like I was more excited going into this meet. I was more ready, I guess.”

Eggers won the vault with a 9.375, the bars with an 8.75, floor with a 9.45 and the all-around with a 36.725.

“She had probably her best outing of the year, thus far,” Reitmeier said of Eggers. “Scoring over a 36 on the all around, that’s totally awesome and just solid performances all the way around. Taylor is one of those girls you can lean on. She’s a great team player and when she puts the game face on, you know she’s ready.”

Maria Contreras won the beam for the Trojans with a 9.3. Eggers was second with a 9.15.

McKenna Prunty was second in the vault with a 9.225, while Kara Thuringer had an 8.925 to finish third. Prunty was second on the bars with an 8.725, while Contreras was third with an 8.5. Thuringer was third on the beam with an 8.95. On the floor, Contreras was second (9.175), while Prunty was third (9.150).

In the all-around, Contreras was second with a 35.875, while Thuringer took third with a 35.225.

“For Kara, I’m super, super proud of her,” Reitmeier said. “She’s been out with a concussion for almost three weeks. She got cleared at the beginning of this week, so this is her very first meet back after all that time off being able to do nothing. What a rock start to be able to come back and help her team the way she did. What a great competitor.”

For the Trojans -- who have now reached the 140-point mark for the second time in three meets this year -- the key will be looking for ways to improve and add points.

“There’s some stuff on bars that we’d like to add that will help with our difficulty,” Reitmeier said. “We had a couple bobbles on the vault and didn’t stick landings like we could. We had a couple oopsies on balance beam that we still had to count. Floor looked kind of good, but we still weren’t as clean as we can be. We had a few little things, but that happens in gymnastics. But those are the things that we have to clean up to keep the scores going up.”

WHS hosts Redwood Valley/Red Rock Central on Tuesday.

“We just keep climbing up and that’s really all we can ask for,” Eggers said. “Just more practice and practice and getting more consistent in everything. We have some goals, but we’ll just try our hardest to get there.”

The Worthington junior varsity scored a 129.30, with Gracia Elias taking the all-around with a 32.7. Autumn Drahota and Presley Eggers tied for first on the vault with an 8.8 for WHS, while Elias won the bars (8.35) and beam (8.2). Abby Bristow took first on the floor for the Trojans with an 8.3.