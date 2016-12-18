“When you enter a tournament like this with 20 teams, going in we didn’t think about being in the running until you look at the scoreboard and think, ‘Oh, we can do this,’” Worthington wrestling head coach Mark Prunty said. “Our kids really racked up a lot of bonus points. We had a lot of pins and that is the reason we placed so high.”

The three Trojans that finished first were Nic Putnam at heavyweight, Vince Riley at 182 pounds, and Jacob Prunty at 126 pounds.

Putnam went 4-0 with three falls. In the final, he defeated Josh Hansen (Canby) by major decision 11-2.

“Nic Putnam is off to a great start this year,” Prunty said. “He is wrestling very aggressively this year and that is paying off for him. He was dominant on his way to the title.”

Riley went 4-0 with two falls. He defeated Noah Decker (Maple River) by decision 3-1 in the final.

“Vince Riley battled an injury early this year and this is his first meet coming back,” Prunty said. “It speaks for itself to come back and go 4-0 and capture the title. The kid he beat in the finals beat him last year. It was great to see Vince handle him.”

Jacob Prunty went 5-0 with two falls, two major decision and a decision. He defeated Zachary Ringnell (Fairmont-Martin County West) by decision 6-1 in the final.

“Jacob captured his second title of the year,” the coach said. “He is looking comfortable at 126, and his aggressive style is keeping opponents off balance.”

Also placing for the Trojans were Brandon Kempema, taking third at 195 pounds, Mason Byrne, taking fourth at 170 pounds, Ethan Pavelko, taking fifth at 138 pounds, Jaden Hennings, taking sixth at 120 pounds, Alex Magana, taking eighth at 132 pounds, and Brayden Donkersloot, taking eighth at 145.

Kempema was upset in the second round by Marshall’s Jaiden Bahr and fought back to win four straight matches to take third.

“It was a tremendous effort for him to come back and take third there on Saturday,” Prunty said.