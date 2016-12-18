“We started out 3-0 and now we’re 3-4 and had a string of teams that were undefeated,” Worthington head coach Eric Lindner said. “It’s been a tough stretch but we can get better. We have learned something about ourselves as far as taking care of the basketball and having to knock down the shots when we get them.”

The Trojans biggest issue, the coach said, is turnovers, as they turned the ball over 22 times and allowed SFR to score 25 points off turnovers.

“That has really been a problem in the last two games,” Lindner said. “And when we do turn it over, the other team turns it into points.”

Tahia Mitzel scored a game-high 16 points for Roosevelt, while Peyton Stolle scored 10 points and had five assists.

“When they had an opportunity, they made their shots,” Lindner said. “The ones that hurt the most were the five 3-pointers. Most of those were uncontested.”

Worthington and SFR were even on the boards, each pulling in 31 rebounds.

Emma Thuringer was the Trojans’ leading scorer with eight points and Evelyn Othow had six. Worthington struggled to make its shots, shooting only 16.7 percent from the field.

Worthington plays Jackson County Central on Tuesday and Adrian on Thursday before some time off for holiday break.

Worthington 2 7 12 24SF Roosevelt 16 24 35 53WORTHINGTON (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- A. Alwal 0-1-2-4, Thuringer 0-2-4-8, R. Alwal 0-0-1-1, Weg 0-0-1-1, Meyer 0-0-1-1, Othow 0-2-2-6, Sauerbrei 0-0-1-1, Chan 0-1-0-2. Totals 0-6-12-24.SF ROOSEVELT (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Phillips 1-2-0-7, Ward 0-2-0-4, Mitzel 1-4-5-16, Stolle 1-2-3-10, Johnson 0-2-0-4, Giblin 2-1-0-8, Kooima 0-0-2-2, Waltman 0-1-0-2. Totals 5-14-10-53.