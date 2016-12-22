Girls hockey: Aukes, Cardinals blank WHS

“I was honest with them,” Sandbulte admitted. “I just said we’re a better hockey team than this.”

When the Cardinals bolted out of their locker room to start the second period, they were, indeed. They outscored the host Trojans 3-0 en route to a 4-0 victory.

Aukes, a senior who scored her 100th goal last year, tallied her third hat trick of the 2016-17 season.

“In the second period we started clicking more,” she said. “Once we get a goal, it seems to get us going a little bit. It seems to get our energy up.”

Aukes had her first clear shot on the Worthington net within the first 40 seconds of the game, but WHS goalkeeper Bailey Kruse blocked it. With 7:15 remaining, the Cards came very close but were unable to sneak the puck past Kruse even though it lay momentarily free on the red scoring line intersecting the poles. A minute later, an LHS shot ricocheted off the top of the red metal frame.

Late in the period, Luverne’s shots on goal became a flurry. But Kruse fended them all off.

Finally, with 10:05 remaining in the second period, Aukes had another shot blocked by Kruse, but she skated closer to punch in the rebound. Teammates Madison Crabtree and Brynn Thier were credited with assists.

Crabtree scored at the 8:45 mark on a short shot from the right side, with Rylee Olson getting the assist.

Aukes scored her second goal on a breakaway with 6:31 showing. It was a nifty flip to the upper right corner of the net, and Carly Serie was given the assist.

Luverne’s final goal was scored by Aukes again with 12:02 left in the third period, assisted by Serie.

“She’s such a strong skater. Her work ethic is second to none,” said Sandbulte about his scoring wizard.

The victory upped Luverne -- which achieved its first-ever state tournament appearance last season -- to 6-2-1 on the current campaign. Worthington fell to 0-7, though head coach Chad Nickel said he was pleased with the effort.

“I’m pretty proud of my girls,” he said. “They’re starting to pick up the little things. There was a lot more passing. They didn’t give up.”

Sandbulte credited a determined WHS team for slowing his Cardinals in the first period. “Those girls are working hard. And Chad is doing a nice job with them,” he said.

But he wasn’t entirely pleased with the Cardinals’ sluggish beginning, nonetheless.

“Our passing just was not what we like. We’ve got a young team, too, and it’s a learning curve.”

It’s not so much of a learning curve with Aukes, who is participating in her 13th year of hockey and doing her part to turn Luverne High School -- which used to be a basketball school -- into one that, to some people, at least, is now better known for its hockey.

“I like the team atmosphere. It’s just a fun sport. It’s different. Not a lot of people can say they played hockey,” Aukes said Thursday, adding that her own hockey fire burns from within.

“I have a lot of drive,” Aukes said. “I work hard. I don’t like to give up. I’ll battle to the end.”

