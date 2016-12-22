The Trojans made 22-of-26 free throws, good for 85 percent. Eighteen of Worthington’s 34 second-half points came from the line. The Dragons only managed to make 56 percent of their free throws, going 18-for-32.

“Finally, our free throws were consistent down the stretch,” Worthington head coach Eric Lindner said. “And we were able to run the time down. I thought they ran the stall game pretty well. There was one crucial turnover, but they did a great job winding it down.”

Worthington’s biggest weapon offensively was Emily Shaffer. She scored 20 points and the offense seemed to come to life with her on the floor. She also had seven rebounds.

“Emily was feeling it in the first half and then she got those two fouls and I had to sit her,” Lindner said. “I don’t know if it was six or eight minutes, but we had her on the bench for a long time. When she’s in there, you can see it’s definitely a different game because she’s able to shoot and draw those kids out.”

In the time Shaffer was off the floor in the first half, the Dragons fought back into the game, climbing back from a 20-12 deficit to tie the game at 28 just before half and going into the break trailing by only one at 30-29. The game-tying shot was a 3-pointer by Hannah Bullerman, who scored 11 points.

Junior center Paige Bullerman was a huge catalyst to the Adrian comeback late in the first half. She scored 11 points in the first half, and finished with 13.

“Adrian had maybe two or three plays, but their strength was that they really knew what they were doing,” Lindner said.

After the break, the Trojans responded to the Adrian run and took control right back. They went on a 13-5 run to open the half, with the great free throw shooting playing a key role. Emma Thuringer and Ahmitara Alwal each scored eight second-half points for the Trojans. Thuringer scored 10 total, while Alwal scored 12. Alwal also had seven steals.

“We went to a 41 in the second half and we were able to get some cuts and isolations,” Lindner said. “When we’re running we seem to make more shots than we do in the half court. Some of the shots we made, we don’t make if it’s a half-court offense. But if we’re in the full court and we get some shots off movement, those go in.”

Anneke Weg came close to a double-double for Worthington, totalling 10 points and eight rebounds.

With the win, Worthington improves to 5-4 on the season and heads to St. Cloud to play Class 4A St. Cloud Tech next Tuesday. The Dragons have now lost four in a row and fall to 3-5 on the season. They play Red Rock Central in the Tracy-Milroy-Balaton tournament next Tuesday.

Adrian 29 51Worthington 30 64ADRIAN (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- H. Bullerman 2-1-3-11, M. Bullerman 0-2-0-4, Kunkel 0-2-3-7, Christians 0-1-3-5, Jeffers 1-1-2-7, Slater 0-0-4-4, P. Bullerman 0-5-3-13. Totals 3-12-18-51.WORTHINGTON (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Othow 0-1-1-3, Sauerbrei 0-2-2-6, A. Alwal 0-4-4-12, Thuringer 0-3-4-10, R. Alwal 0-0-3-3, Weg 0-4-2-10, Shaffer 2-4-6-20. Totals 2-18-22-64.