Amaya Murray made six 3-pointers on the way to scoring 20 points for the Tigers. Meya Washington made three 3-pointers and scored 13. Georgina Simon scored 19.

“We allowed too many threes in the first half,” Worthington head coach Eric Lindner said. “We didn’t close out on their shooters. Then it was more of the same in the second. They shot about 60 percent from the 3-point line.”

Three Trojans scored double digit points as Alangy Chan led with 12, Emma Thuringer scored 11 and Emily Shaffer scored 11.

Worthington shot 15-for-19 from the free throw line.

The Trojans (5-4) play Rocori today at 2:45 in St. Cloud.

Worthington 34 68SCT 42 79WORTHINGTON (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Meyer 0-0-1-1, Sauerbrei 0-1-5-7, A. Alwal 0-2-3-7, Thuringer 0-4-3-11, Kill 0-3-0-6, R. Alwal 0-2-0-4, Weg 0-3-0-6, Shaffer 2-1-3-11, Chan 0-6-0-12, Rosenberg 1-0-0-3. Totals 3-22-15-68.ST. CLOUD TECH (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Martig 0-3-1-7, Angell 1-1-0-5, Simon 0-7-5-19, Murray 6-1-0-20, Kline 1-2-3-10, Washington 3-2-0-13, Wolters 0-0-1-1, Brown 0-2-0-4. Totals 11-18-10-79.RRC 66, Adrian 41

TRACY -- The Red Rock Central defense clamped down in the second half, allowing only 13 points after the break in its victory over Adrian.

Ramsey Piotter led RRC with 18 points and had four steals, while Rachel Kedl scored 12 points with four steals and a block. Kaitlyn Rindfleisch scored 10 points.

Kaitlyn Christians led the Dragons with10 points.

RRC 37 66

Adrian 28 41