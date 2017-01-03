WHS basketball: JCC tops Trojans in a tale of two halves

“They just wanted it more than us,” said Worthington head coach Clint Meyer about the second half.

The Trojans boys basketball team played like gangbusters in the first half of its showdown with the Huskies Tuesday night in Worthington, leading 32-22 at one point and taking a 38-32 lead into intermission. In the second half, JCC outscored the home team 47-24 by stepping up the pressure and taking advantage of a WHS unit that lost its composure and never got it back.

“What you saw in the second half is how we practice every day,” said Feroni, an undersized center-forward who used his quickness and savvy to score 16 points. “That second half is how we want to play every game. Obviously, we didn’t do that in the first half.”

JCC, a team chocked full of long-range scorers, drained 20 3-point shots in a recent game. The Huskies started that way on Tuesday as a pair of Easton Bahr threes gave them an early 8-2 lead. But the Trojans rallied back. Junior forward Tyler Linder was money near the basket, junior guard OD Othow tacked on a pair of 3-point shots, and floor leader Zach Boever -- always a threat -- made a steal and dribbled the length of the court for a short jumper that gave WHS a 32-22 lead.

Aggressive on defense, aggressive on offense, the Trojans had clearly gotten the Huskies off their game. It wasn’t until halftime that head coach Trent Sukalski was able to right the ship.

The Huskies used pressure defense. They were determined ball hawks. Their up-tempo game caused the Trojans to lose composure. Always ready to jump the passing lanes, the Huskies did it repeatedly for a bunch of easy baskets. The Trojans made too many lazy passes, lost track of their teammates, attempted to defeat the JCC defense by going one-on-one, and their plans repeatedly failed. One could say the Trojans, as composed and focused as they were in the first half, were out-of-control in the second.

Credit JCC for much of that. These same Huskies, said Feroni, had been playing serious basketball together well before he arrived in Jackson as a sixth-grader.

The faster they play, the better they seem to play. Fans saw it Tuesday in the second half.

But not -- clearly -- in the first.

“It comes down to how bad you want it. And they wanted it a lot more in the first half. And we got a good chewing out at halftime,” said Feroni.

After the game, which upped JCC’s record to 7-1, Sukalski seemed a little bit relieved.

“I thought we got outplayed the first half. I thought they competed harder. I thought they worked harder. And, believe me, we talked about it at halftime,” he said. “And we outworked them in the second half. And we just kept on it. And we kept after it and kept after it. We got them to play faster than I thought they wanted to play.”

Feroni left the game with 3:19 to play due to an ankle injury, though in the locker room afterward he expressed confidence that he wouldn’t miss any action. Bahr led both teams with 18 points and Ryan Christopher added 16.

The Huskies, ironically, got the job done despite hitting only three 3-point shots in the game. Worthington made five.

“Worthington’s a good team,” Sukalski said. “They’ve got a good inside game and they’ve got kids that can shoot it from the outside. And I knew this was going to be a tough game.”

Linder and Othow both scored 17 points for WHS. Boever had 11. Linder had 12 rebounds and teammate Logan Huisman had seven. Boever had four assists, four steals and three blocks.

After the game, a disappointed Meyer wished he’d seen more of Worthington’s first-half style of play in the second.

“It boiled down to effort for us. We didn’t come out with enough effort,” Meyer said. “It just seems like we were disinterested in the second half. We didn’t take things away that we needed to. You can’t let your guard down against Jackson -- they can score in bunches.”

He added: “Jackson’s a good team, but I don’t think they’re 17 points better than us.”

JCC 32 79Worthington 38 62JACKSON COUNTY CENTRAL (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) Feroni 0-8-0-16, Voss 1-0-1-4, J. Christopher 0-3-0-12, Bahr 2-4-4-18, R.Christopher 0-7-2-16, Heinrichs 0-2-0-4, Gumto 0-3-0-6, Klontz 0-1-1-3. Totals 3-28-14-79.WORTHINGTON (3FG-2FG-FT-TP) -- Othow 3-4-0-17, Ojulu 0-0-0-0, Boever 1-3-2-11, Koepsell 0-0-1-1, Huisman 1-2-1-8, Calmus 0-1-0-2, Merrigan 0-2-0-4, Boneschans 0-1-0-2, Linder 0-7-3-17. Totals 5-20-7-62.