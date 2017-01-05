Gymnastics: WHS gymnastics team surpasses 141

But it was still pretty good for the state’s fourth-ranked Class A team.

“We had a bit of a rocky meet coming back from break,” WHS head coach Joni Reitmeier said.

WHS scored a 141.125 to defeat Windom Area Thursday night. The Eagles finished with a 121.925.

“We very much had some highlights,” Reitmeier said. “But we got that first one after break out of the way. We definitely want to improve on this.”

Taylor Eggers picked up right where she left off in 2016. The sophomore won the vault, bars, floor and all-around for the Trojans.

Eggers scored a 9.45 on the vault, 8.75 on the bars, 9.475 on the floor and 34.825 in the all-around.

McKenna Prunty tied for first on the beam for WHS with an 8.95. She was third on the bars (8.4), second on the floor (9.4) and was a very close second in the all-around (34.8).

Maria Contreras tied her teammate on the beam with an 8.95. She was second on the vault with a 9.25, second on the bars with an 8.575 and third in the all-around with a 34.65.

Worthington’s Kara Thuringer was third on the vault (9.0), third on the beam (7.975) and third on the floor (8.775). Gracia Elias was second on the beam with an 8.65.

In the junior varsity meet, the Trojans finished with a 133.8 as two JV school records fell. Abby Bristow won the floor with a 9.0 and won the all-around with a 34. 05 -- both of which set new records. She also won the beam with an 8.6. Elias won the vault with an 8.9 and the bears with an 8.3.

The Trojans are at the Marshall Invitational on Saturday.

“We are going to see some good teams at this tournament,” Reitmeier said. “So we’ll have some good competition.”