Gymnastics: Red-hot Trojans all set for True Team

On Thursday, Worthington established a school record 144.325 points in a dual meet win on the road in Luverne. The junior varsity also set a school record, with 137.85 points. And varsity performer Maria Contreras scored a 9.625 on the balance beam, which was another school record.

Today in Willmar, the high-flying Trojans -- ranked seventh in Minnesota Class A -- will perform in the True Team tournament against the best Class A teams in the state. Detroit Lakes, the state’s No. 1 Class A squad which averages more than 150 points per meet, will be there. So will Perham, Austin, Becker, Melrose, North Branch, Sartell/St. Stephens, Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka and Willmar.

This will be the third time WHS head coach Joni Reitmeier will take a team to the True Team meet, and the Trojans’ goal, she said on Friday, will be to hit their routines regardless of where they place.

“The last few times we’ve been at the True Team, we haven’t always been the team that we know we can be,” Reitmeier said.

Reitmeier said that in order to overcome the jitters of performing in an unfamiliar setting, she wants to remind her girls that they deserve to be there.

“We’re kind of down in the sticks here in Worthington, and everybody is kind of a home-town opponent. So I feel like there’s a comfort level there,” she said. “I think sometimes in this kind of meet where we’ve never been before, it gets a little intimidating because we’ve never seen them before and we’ve never seen their surroundings.”

It can’t hurt their confidence that the Trojans did so well on Thursday. And they did it without one of their best gymnasts, McKenna Prunty, who is nursing an injury.

“We have an extra-talented team, all the way through our JV,” Reitmeier said.

Indeed. Abby Bristow, a seventh-grader, stepped up on Thursday with a 9.525 on the balance beam. Since Prunty’s been out, Bristow has been working on beam and floor exercise for the varsity.

Gracia Elias, an eighth-grader, has been performing well on the uneven parallel bars while doing lead-off on the beam. “I can honestly say she set the pace last night,” Reitmeier said.

And Autumn Drahota, a sophomore, has been consistent on the bars and vault.

Contreras’ beam exercise on Thursday, her coach said, was stunning.

“It was pretty much flawless. Hardly a balance check in the whole routine. I’m very excited for her. And it was well-earned,” Reitmeier said.

All of the good things that happened for the Trojans on Thursday, Reitmeier said, were made more special for her personally because it happened one day before her birthday.

There’s still much more for the Trojans to accomplish after this weekend. There are three more dual meets on tap, including Senior Night on Tuesday against St. James Area. On Feb. 11, the Big South Championship is in Fairmont. The section meet is Feb. 18 in Windom, where WHS hopes to qualify for a return trip to the state tournament.