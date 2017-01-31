Gymnastics: Eggers sweeps as Trojans topple Saints

The sophomore on Worthington’s gymnastics team won or tied for first in all four events as well as the all-around to lead the Trojans to a victory over St. James.

“I thought we did amazing tonight,” Eggers said. “We all did amazing as a team and did our best. I think we did really good.”

WHS finished with a 143.925, just shy of the school record that was set a week ago. St. James had a 112.325.

“I think we did really good, especially on floor,” WHS junior Maria Contreras said. “We just cheer each other on as hard as we can and try to get them pumped up.”

Eggers and Contreras finished 1-2 in every event, with the exception of the beam, when the two gymnasts tied for first.

“She’s a tough opponent to go against,” Contreras said of Eggers. “It pushes me harder to be a better gymnast.”

Each event was close, with little separation between the two.

“It’s nice to have somebody in the gym that you can compete with, yet still be really close with and have them motivate you as you are motivating them,” Eggers said.

Eggers won the vault with a 9.35, the bars with an 8.7, tied for first with a 9.3 on the beam, won the floor with a 9.45 and was first in the all-around with a 36.80.

“I think I did pretty well,” Eggers said. “There’s always improvement to be done, but I thought I did the best I could tonight.”

Contreras was second on the vault with a 9.275, second on the bars with a 8.575, tied for first with a 9.3 on the beam and was second on the floor with a 9.4. She was second in the all-around with a 36.55.

“They both were on in every event,” WHS head coach Joni Reitmeier said. “They both had great events all the way through. I don’t think they are too worried about who comes out one and who comes out two as much as they are worried about ‘Let’s hit all four.’ This team definitely is out there for each other, as you can tell. When they are out there, the girls are screaming, they are cheering them on and hoping for the best.”

Kara Thuringer was third on the vault with a 9.15, while Autumn Drahota was third on the bars with an 8.3. Abby Bristow finished behind Eggers and Contreras on the beam with an 8.825. Thuringer took third on the floor (9.3) and in the all-around with a 33.95.

“I can tell you, these girls, they are coming out and plugging away and I’m super, super proud,” Reitmeier said. “We went to the True Team state, it was probably the best performance we ever had. Maybe it didn’t show on paper, but we really did, we performed how Trojans need to perform. I think the girls knew that and we come back home and totally compete our hearts out. It’s still not a perfect meet, but by far, a solid meet.”

The Trojans are at Pipestone Area on Thursday.

“I just think that we need to keep our heads up and keep doing our best,” Eggers said. “That will just get us where we want to be.”

In the junior varsity meet, the Trojans scored a 134.3 as a team. Rachel Spartz won the vault (9.05), Marlena Garza took the bars (8.25), Millie Piper won the beam (8.55) and Gracia Elias won the floor (8.8). Claire Ludes won the all-around with a 33.0.