Prep wrestling: Prunty wins 100th

As has become the norm, Worthington controlled the upper-weight matches, but the bottom end showed up just enough to help the Trojans to victory.

“Brandon is really really tough down below,” Worthington head coach Mark Prunty said. “They matched up really well with us down below. It’s a good young team that is going to be dangerous in the future. We picked away at them and got wins where we needed them.”

Prunty pinned Jack Smith of Brandon Valley in 1:55 to secure six points for the Trojans at 120 pounds and earn his 100th career win.

“It is pretty special that (he got his 100th win) at home,” the coach said of his son’s milestone victory. “It’s quite the achievement and to have it be at home and be a pin against a quality opponent, that was pretty special for him and for me as well.”

Prior to Prunty’s pin, the Trojans found themselves in an 11-0 hole, after BV’s Isaac Klinkhammer earned a 17-2 tech fall over Damon Schutz at 106 pounds and Tate Johnson pinned Erik Artiga in 5:30.

Alex Magana earned the second win of the night for the Trojans, coming out on the positive end of a 6-5 thriller in the 132-pound match against BV’s Kyle Heidbrink. Magana entered the third period with a 2-0 lead. But with 1:19 to go, Heidbrink got an escape and a takedown in rapid succession to take a 3-2 lead. Magana got a reversal to take the lead back 4-3 with a minute to go, but Heidbrink scored quickly after to make it 4-4. Magana got a reversal with 36 seconds to go to take the lead back 6-4, but Heidbrink escaped seconds later to make it 6-5.

Heidbrink shot over and over in the final 30 seconds, but couldn’t get the takedown. They went out of bounds with 1 second to go, setting up one final desperation shot by Heidbrink, but Magana blocked it to hold on to the 6-5 victory. The Trojans cut into the Lynx lead to make it 14-9.

At 145 pounds, Worthington’s Brayden Donkersloot controlled his entire match with Jorey Sorenson, winning 7-3, making the team score 20-12 in favor of the Lynx.

The Trojans took complete control at the 170-pound match and swept from there on.

Worthington’s Mason Byrne pinned Riley Pletten in 1:05 at 170 pounds to inch the Trojans closer at 26-18.

Then, after BV forfeits at 182 pounds and 195 pounds, Brandon Kempema sealed the dual for the Trojans with a 13-2 major decision over Sam Lembcke in the 220-pound match.

“The guys up top were able to do their job,” Prunty said. “That’s where we’ve been able to rack up points all year long. Mason Byrne getting a nice six for us and a couple of forfeits, that helped us. But we’re strong there anyway.”

Kempema dominated Lembcke getting takedown after takedown. He led 8-2 after the first period and only extended his lead from there. But he couldn’t quite put him away. He did have a near fall right at the end of the second period that put him ahead 11-2, but just couldn’t get it.

“He was working hard for the pin, but you’ve also got to be smart,” Prunty said. “You’ve gotta work for the pin, but you’ve got to make sure you don’t put yourself in a bad position. He did a good job of being aggressive, but also wrestled a very smart match. The pin would have been great, but all we needed was a win or a decision when you’ve got Nic Putnam waiting to wrestle at heavyweight.”

With the dual in hand, Nic Putnam earned a 3-2 victory over Sam Krohnke at heavyweight. He finally scored the first points of the match with an escape with 30 seconds to go in the second period, and then got a reversal to go ahead 3-0, but Krohnke escaped almost immediately to make it 3-1. Krohnke escaped again early in the third, but couldn’t add another point and Putnam won 3-2.

BV’s Kobi Terpstra defeated Lay K Paw 6-2 at 126 pounds. BV’s Creighton Klinkhammer pinned Ethan Pavelko in 1:34 at 138 pounds.

The Lynx earned back-to-back wins at 152 pounds and 160 pounds as Dodge Waldera defeated Preston Anderson 9-1 at 152, and Chase Small defeated Jacob Neuberger 7-1 at 160.