Boys hockey: M/BA gets first win of season in Worthington

Aided by two goals from Dylan Detoy and a shutout from Tony Bruns, the Storm earned their first victory of the season with a 3-0 win over Worthington.

“It was a needed win, just for the guys,” Day said. “They’ve kept great attitudes all year, even knowing it was going to be a tough season. But to get that one is big for them.”

Bruns, who had set a record with 98 saves in a game earlier this season, made 25 saves on Saturday.

“Tony is as solid as they come,” Day said. “He’s just fun to watch. He’s calm back there for the most part and he gives you a chance, even when the numbers don’t. We knew any one of these games we were going to be in it at the end if he’s playing well.”

The Trojans had defeated MBA 3-2 on Jan. 7, but couldn’t find the same spark Saturday.

“When you look at the schedule and we look at our opponents that we can have a more competitive game with, it’s a very winnable opportunity and we just didn’t take advantage,” WHS assistant coach Brad Foss said. “We traveled to their place and we came to play. They came down here and we didn’t show up.”

Early in the game, Worthington appeared to have the upper hand. The Trojans outshot the Storm 12-2 in the first period, but the game remained scoreless after the first 17 minutes.

“It’s just a mindset that we’ve created for ourselves where we play to the level of our opponent,” Foss said. “We’re lacking some fundamental skills to make the plays that are needed to get opportunities. We came out great. We had 12 shots in the first period. We had some good chances, we just didn’t capitalize.”

MBA had three different penalties in the first period, as Worthington had nearly a minute of 5-on-3 skating.

“We had power plays that we didn’t capitalize on and that’s been the story of our whole season, we haven’t been very effective on the power play,” Foss said. “I just think we slow down our processing and we don’t make the easy plays, the quick plays that are necessary to put some points on the board. It’s unfortunate and definitely one that we let get away.”

But MBA came out in the second period and outshot WHS 14-3 and scored the game’s first goal. Detoy scored a power-play goal four minutes, five seconds into the second period on an assist from Shawn Aarhus.

“In the second period, we were able to move the puck,” Day said. “That kind of opened it up a little bit. We played a little bit wider and we were able to make them chase it a little more. We wore them down, so that helped us, no doubt about it.”

That was the lone goal in the second period, but the Storm didn’t waste time in the third. Just 2:22 in, Detoy scored his second goal as the Storm led 2-0.

“Dylan is fun to watch, he goes hard,” Day said. “Once we moved Dylan with Kolby Goff on that line with Hunter Gades, all three of them kind of clicked. They all do something different really well, but we were able to get the puck to Dylan and he can move the puck down the ice real well.”

Six minutes later, Aarhus scored with an assist from Goff as MBA took a 3-0 advantage.

WHS, which was skating with just nine skaters, was able to fire off 10 shots in the third period, but couldn’t get one past Bruns in net.

“They had low numbers as well. But I just think with positioning and having to roll just three defense and not having the guys necessary to fill in for some of the guys that needed a break on the two lines, it hurts,” Foss said. “They skated hard and we played hard. We just let it get out of our hands.”

The Trojans host New Ulm Tuesday.

Morris/Benson Area 0 1 2 -- 3Worthington 0 0 0 -- 0