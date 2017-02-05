Girls hockey: Three-goal second lifts M/BA past Trojans

But a key spurt in the second period was the difference as the Storm came away with a 3-0 victory.

“For the most part, we’ve been skating for two periods,” WHS head coach Chad Nickel said. “It’s always those short little bursts that get the upper hand on us. Then we fall behind.”

Three different players each scored a goal for MBA, which won it’s second game this season.

“Overall, they skated pretty decent through the whole game,” Nickel said. “It’s just when those little hiccups come, they come barreling down. The domino effect comes fast. The momentum went into their hand.”

Neither team could find the net in the first period despite MBA putting 12 shots on net. But each time, WHS goalie Bailey Kruse made the stop. Kruse finished with 32 saves in the game.

“The defense, they are holding their own this year for the most part,” Nickel said.

But it was the second period where the Storm made their move. In a span of 28 seconds, MBA scored twice. The first was on a power-play goal from Rachel Berens with assists from Megan Kirkeide and Nicole Berens. The second was scored by Hallie Watzke with an assist from Taryn Picht.

Four minutes later, the Storm scored their third goal of the period as Leah Thompson scored on an assist from Watzke.

The Trojans had scoring opportunities in the final minutes of the period. With WHS on a power play, Kya Nickel had a good look at the goal, but hit squarely off the post, which sent the puck wide of the net. The Trojans had six shots on goal in the second period, but were behind 3-0 after two.

“We needed that one to get the momentum going on our side,” Chad Nickel said. “We just didn’t succeed in getting that.”

Neither team scored in the final period as the Storm earned a victory over the Trojans for the second time this season.

“Overall, they skated really well,” Chad Nickel said. “They are learning, we’re just not quite there yet. It’s always right there and then it slips away. That’s the way it’s been going all year.”

Worthington will open the Section 3A playoffs Tuesday.

Morris/Benson Area 0 3 0 -- 3Worthington 0 0 0 -- 0