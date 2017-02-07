Wrestling: Worthington goes 1-1 in wrestling triangular

Minneota then defeated Worthington 43-16 in the nightcap.

Against McCook Central/Montrose, Worthington’s Damon Schutz (106 pounds) opened the dual with a tech fall 18-2 over Jayden Wolf. MC/M’s Jacobi Krouse (120 pounds) earned a 4-2 decision over Jaden Hennings.

At 126 pounds, Jacob Prunty made quick work of Tate Reiner, earning a fall in 1:31. Alex Magana (132 pounds) defeated Cade Entwistle 8-1.

MC/M won back-to-back matches at 138 pounds and 145 pounds. Parker Scheier (138 pounds) pinned Ethan Pavelko in 3:40, and Blake Gessner defeated Brayden Donkersloot 5-0.

It was all Trojans from there.

Worthington’s Jacob Neuberger (160 pounds) defeated Dawson Hopkins 3-1, and Mason Byrne (170 pounds) defeated Caleb Krouse 5-3. Brandon Kempema pinned Logan Dalton in 0:47 in the final match of the dual.

Against Minnesota, Worthington won four matches. Prunty won at 120 with an 8-2 decision over Teddy Pesch. Byrne gave the Trojans a major decision (13-2) at 170 over Layne Lozinski.

Worthington’s lone fall in the match came at 195 as Vince Riley defeated Josh Laleman in 3:08.

Kempema earned a 7-1 decision at 220 over Blake Nelson.

The Vikings earned four falls in the match.

In another dual at the triangular, Minneota defeated MC/M 66-9.