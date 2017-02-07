After Tuesday night’s 12-0 victory over Worthington, the Eagles look ready to make some noise in the section tournament.

“We’re trying to gear up for the playoff run,” New Ulm head coach Ryan Neuman said. “We have three games after this and just trying to get geared up and get guys scoring goals.”

The Eagles were able to fulfil their coaches wishes as nine different players scored in the game.

“We try and spread that out,” Neuman said. “We’ve been preaching team play all year. It’s not an individual game, so we try to spread it out as get as many guys goals as possible.”

New Ulm finished with 60 shots on goal, while the Trojans had five.

“They are very fast at back-checking,” WHS head coach Paul Olsen said. “We would get the puck, we’d come out of the zone and they were on us by the time we hit center ice. There’s not much you can do.”

It took the Eagles nearly five minutes to score their first goal of the game. They then scored six times in the next six minutes.

NU peppered the Worthington goal for 25 shots in the first period as it led 7-0 heading into the first intermission.

“That’s just how they start,” Olsen said. “They are getting ready for the playoffs. They want to get out and jump on. They just want to start really quick and fly around. They know that’s how you get to us.”

NU scored its first goal four minutes, 44 seconds into the first period as Cole Wellmann scored on an assist from Tomas Babik. That goal would open a flurry of scoring.

At the 9:38 mark, Babik scored on an assist from Glavine Schugel.

Just 24 seconds later, Nick Banal scored with Schugel assisting. The next goal came 35 seconds later as Schugel scored on an assist from Bayler Kraus.

A minute, 10 seconds after that, Nate Miller scored with Brandon Mehlhop and Landon Strong assisting. A minute, three seconds later, Brady Asmus scored with Babik and Shugel assisting.

With less than a minute remaining in the period, Kyle Tauer scored with assists from Michael Felber and Ryan Esser.

“When you face a team that has 20 that are very skilled, they can skate as hard as they can, get off for 30 seconds and know they have a minute and a half to rest,” Olsen said. “We skate for 30 seconds, come off, and know in 30 seconds you’re going back on. They are just a very disciplined team.”

The Eagles took advantage of two power plays in the second period. Babik scored early in the second period before Asmus scored with seven minutes remaining in the second. Mehlhop -- who had four assists -- and Babik assisted on the goal.

WHS had an opportunity with a power play in the final five minutes. However, the Eagles didn’t allow a shot on goal during the two-minute stretch.

The Trojans managed two shots on goal in the period, but goalie Jack Raymond made each save for NU.

Babik completed his hat trick with a goal in the third, and Kraus and Esser each scored a goal for the Eagles in the final period.

“They are ramping up for the playoff and Ryan is trying to change it up,” Olsen said. “He did a very good job with those guys and they move the puck really, really well. When you have guys that are getting tired, it’s hard to keep up with them.”

The Trojans are at Redwood Valley on Thursday. New Ulm is at Fairmont on Thursday.

“We just have to keep rolling here at the end of the year to get ready for playoffs and just try to move the puck as much as possible and just put the puck in the back of the net,” Neuman said.

New Ulm 7 2 3 -- 12Worthington 0 0 0 -- 0