WHS softball: Trojans win pitchers duel over Redwood Valley

The sophomore pitcher on Worthington’s softball team allowed one run on four hits while walking one and striking out five in a complete-game effort to lead the Trojans to a 3-1 victory over Redwood Valley.

“It’s really stressful,” Ponto said. “I’m glad that I have my defense behind me. They are there for me and I know I can count on them.”

The Trojan defense was nearly flawless and the Worthington hitters took advantage when they could.

“I think we played really good,” Ponto said. “We had a few errors, but we can work on some stuff at practice. We’re doing pretty good so far this season, I’m pretty proud of how we are playing.”

After winning its first two games of the season by a combined 23 runs, WHS suffered a close 3-1 loss to Fairmont last week. But this time, Worthington was able to win the close game.

“You had to earn what you got, I like those,” WHS head coach Rosalie Hayenga-Hostikka said. “Those are fun games, especially when you can figure out how to win. I think that does a lot for confidence too, where every play matters and you have to execute some things. I’m just excited for the kids.”

Redwood Valley pitcher Nicole Stoen nearly matched Ponto pitch-for-pitch. Stoen allowed one earned run on six hits while walking two and striking out five.

Worthington struck first in the second inning. Kourtney Bauman (two hits) doubled to lead off the inning, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a dropped third strike.

The Trojans’ final runs of the game came in the third inning.

Payton Sauerbrei walked and stole second. Brittin Fauskee reached on an error that scored Sauerbrei. Fauskee scored on Ponto’s RBI groundout. Ashlyn Rosenberg followed with an extra-base hit, but was stranded when Stoen induced an inning-ending groundout.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals managed just one hit through the first four innings.

“Syd is throwing strikes, we’re not walking anyone,” Hayenga-Hostikka said. “Two walks was the most she’s had. Tomorrow will be a test if she can do a double header. I think that’s the whole key, we haven’t given up huge runs because we’re making them earn stuff.”

RV’s lone run came in the fifth as Kayla Barrington singled and scored on Harlee Ahrens’ (two hits) RBI single.

The leadoff runner reached in the sixth for RV, but Ponto sent the next three down in order to end the inning. She sent the Cardinals down in order in the seventh to seal the victory.

“I’m super fired up,” Hayenga-Hostikka said. “I just think it’s nice for them to just get some confidence. Sometimes the mental battle is the biggest. Now they come and expect to compete and expect to win. That’s huge. In the first two wins that we got, we had some walks that helped us get some runs. It’s fun to have two tight games and compete in both.”

WHS (3-1) hosts Marshall in a doubleheader today.

Redwood Valley 000 010 0 -- 1 4 2

Worthington 012 000 x -- 3 6 3