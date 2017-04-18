WHS baseball: Defense dooms Trojans in loss to Tigers

The sixth-ranked Tigers used key two-out runs in an 8-4 victory in a Big South Conference baseball game in Worthington.

“I think offensively we did decent at the plate,” Linder said. “We should have hit a lot better. Defensively, we didn’t come out focused and that’s what lost us the game. We didn’t come up in clutch moments to get base runners home to score some runs.”

Linder did his part, going 3-for-3 with a walk.

“I just went up there and said, ‘Well, I might as well go up here and hit the ball and don’t worry about anything else, just try to get them home,’” Linder said.

WHS managed four runs on seven hits against Tiger starter Mason Penske.

After MHS put three on the board in the first behind a two-run single by Zachary Thompson, the Trojans answered with two in the bottom of the first.

“We have a tough conference, if you don’t play well, you usually don’t win,” WHS head coach Stacy Sauerbrei said. “That’s the bottom line. They hit the ball well. Give our guys credit, we did not go away. I told them after we gave up three in the first, the thing you can do to discourage them now is put a couple runs back on the board and say, ‘Hey, this is not going to be easy. We’re going to fight all the way to the end.’ We kept putting runners out there, we just couldn’t get them in.”

Shawn Hurley doubled and scored on Easton Sauerbrei’s RBI groundout. Linder drove in a run as WHS trailed 3-2 after one.

“We know we can play with them,” Linder said. “We knew they were going to be good, but we have to have the mentality that we’re better. That’s what we did and we scored a few runs. I wish we could have scored a little more and beat them.”

The Tigers added two in the second. WHS scored in the third as Eli Gaul reached on an error and his courtesy runner -- Brayden Donkersloot -- scored on Logan Huisman’s RBI double. Worthington’s other run came in the sixth as Tucker Sorenson drove in Edgar Avilla, who drew a leadoff walk.

Meanwhile, the Tigers scored a run in the fourth and two in the sixth -- all with two outs.

“I don’t think we were focused at the plate as well as we should have been,” Linder said. “We are a lot better hitting team than that, we can score a lot more runs than that. Defensively, we have to finish. With two outs, we have to get them out so they don’t score.”

The Trojans (5-2) host Pipestone Area Thursday.

Marshall 320 102 0 -- 8 12 2

Worthington 201 001 0 -- 4 7 4