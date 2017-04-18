WHS tennis: Trojans fall to New Ulm

Carter Ponto and Ryan Newman put the Trojans in the win column for the first time in the match as they defeated Tony Rosenhamer and Dakota Berbrich 6-1, 7-6 (7-2) at No. 3 doubles.

“The chemistry is huge,” Worthington head coach Mike Marquardt said. “Now, both second and third doubles -- this is their third match together. You go from playing the No. 2 team and the No. 3 team in our section and then the following week playing another really good team. They’re playing good tennis together.”

Worthington’s second win came at No. 1 doubles, where Leo Duarte, who has played No. 2 singles early in the season, paired up with Brandon Harberts to defeat Kelby Stocker and Tyler Guggisberg 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) at No. 1 doubles.

At No. 1 singles, Worthington’s Blaine Doeden and New Ulm’s Joel Koelpin put together a three-set battle that saw Koelpin win 6-1, 7-6, 6-2. Doeden dropped the first set, but showed fight to come back and win a tight second set that forced the third set.

“He needed this because he’s the one where sometimes last year he would check out a little early,” Marquardt said. “Now, instead of being done in two sets, it got pushed to a third set. He was still playing good tennis, but the other guy was playing a little better.”

New Ulm’s Andrew Goodall defeated Kyle Jansen as Jansen injured his ankle in the second set at No. 2 singles. New Ulm’s Lucas Veleo defeated Sully Merrigan 6-3, 7-6 (15-13) at No. 3 singles. New Ulm’s Colton Collum defeated Kipton Jensen 6-4, 6-2 at No. 4 singles. And New Ulm’s Craig Schapekahm and Mike Messenger defeated Max Langerud and Cade Lindner at No. 2 doubles.

Last Thursday, Worthington fell to Lac qui Parle Valley 6-1. The Trojans’ lone win came at No. 3 doubles, where Ponto and Newman defeated Josh Aniyasike6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (7-4).