Both teams were routed in their openers less than a week ago. Worthington was outscored 44-0 in the first half en route to a 51-21 loss in Jordan, and New Ulm was tripped up 46-14 on the road in Waseca.

The Trojans play their first home game of the season on Sept. 15 against Marshall, an outstanding team that defeated WHS last year, 64-0. The Trojans need a victory against the Eagles to get the ball rolling toward what they hope will be a winning 2017 campaign.

Last Friday, WHS ran up against an outstanding quarterback, Jordan’s Jonathan Draheim, who threw for five touchdowns. New Ulm’s offense doesn’t figure to be as prolific as the one the Trojans saw in Jordan, however.

Against Waseca, New Ulm totaled 58 yards rushing and 125 yards passing. But it was poor tackling on defense that might be the bigger concern. Head coach Corey Kneeshaw was quoted in the New Ulm Journal as saying his team left too many tackles on the field.

In every season opener, there will be mistakes. The team that wins Friday’s Trojans-Eagles clash will be the team that best corrects them.

Though the Trojans lost in Jordan, they outscored their rivals 21-7 in the second half. Granted, the game’s scenario changed from the first half to the second half. But if the Trojans can carry over their intensity, they may be able to carry the day against New Ulm, a team that won just two games in 2016.

In a matchup between the two teams on the last regular season game of the 2016 season, Worthington pounded New Ulm 43-29.