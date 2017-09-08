“I don’t know what the reason is. It seemed like we were ready tonight. The kids were excited,” said WHS head coach Gene Lais.

The Trojans, who host powerful Marshall next Friday in its home opener, were victimized in New Ulm by another hot quarterback and a remarkable receiver. In the opener, Jordan senior Jonathan Draheim threw for five touchdowns, and in Game Two the Eagles’ senior signal caller, Hunter Ranweiler, connected with senior 6-3 wide receiver Connor Foley for three first-half scores and three others in the second half.

Final statistics showed New Ulm’s passing dominance. The Eagles totaled 509 yards and 410 of it came through the air. Worthington had 204 total yards in the game.

But though the Trojans lost for the second week in a row, they showed grit and determination after falling behind by 25, scoring two late second quarter touchdowns that pulled them to within 25-16 -- ensuring the visitors a realistic opportunity to make a thrilling comeback.

With two and a half minutes left till intermission, Worthington got into the scoring column when senior tight end Tyler Linder hauled in a 15-yard touchdown reception in the flat from quarterback Logan Huisman. A 2-point conversion pass to Mason Byrne made the score 25-8.

Worthington’s initial score was set up on the other end of the field when Lucas Boever intercepted a pass after New Ulm had moved inside the Trojans’ 10-yard line. Boever made a nice catch of a Huisman pass several plays later to put WHS on the Eagles’ doorstep at the New Ulm 10-yard line.

On the Eagles’ next possession, they were forced to punt. Linder blocked it, and it was recovered by 5-8, 140-pound senior Obang Ojulu and returned for a second score. Again, a 2-point conversion succeeded (on a Huisman-to-Linder pass), and Worthington had come within nine points of the home team, 25-16.

“We had some energy. We made some plays. And I think it was a glimpse of the kind of team we can be,” Lais said. “But it didn’t carry over to the second half.”

Added the coach, “It was actually too bad we had to end the half.”

Most of the first half went decidedly against the Trojans. Ranweiler and Foley accounted for three scores on pass-and-catch hookups covering 47 yards, 33 yards and 11 yards. New Ulm’s third touchdown came in a different way, on a blocked Nathan Boneschans punt that the Eagles recovered and ran into the end zone.

The Trojans’ offense was stymied until late in the second quarter. They were unable to gain control in the trenches. Defensively, the Trojans left New Ulm receivers open too often in the middle of the field, and then there were the acrobatic catches by Foley -- some for big yardage.

With Foley’s third TD reception, he had already caught eight aerials for 187 yards.

On New Ulm’s first possession of the third quarter, Ranweiler and Foley halted Worthington’s momentum with their fourth scoring strike, this time covering 32 yards. The PAT was good and the margin was doubled to 32-16.

The same two hooked up again with 6:02 remaining in the third quarter, from 10 yards out. The Eagles had been stopped moments earlier on a fourth-down incompletion, but a pass interference penalty gave them another chance.

The sixth Ranweiler-to-Foley TD occurred soon after, following an interception of a long Huisman pass.

“We didn’t match up real well with him,” Lais said of Foley.

Hope springs eternal in Worthington, however. Lais said he’s anxious to get back to practice on Monday, and he suspects his players feel the same way.

“Tough times don’t last,” he said, “but tough kids do.”

Worthington 0 16 0 0 -- 16New Ulm 19 6 19 0 -- 44