Prep soccer: Trojan boys win, girls improve

The Trojan boys advanced to 7-0 on the season with an 8-0 win over Mankato Loyola in Mankato. Meanwhile, in Worthington, the WHS girls fell to 0-6 but showed noticeable improvement in a 3-1 loss to Loyola.

Girls

Loyola 3, Worthington 1

WORTHINGTON -- In the Trojans’ season opener, they were beaten by Mankato Loyola 10-1. In the rematch, they held Loyola to just three goals while scoring their second goal of the season.

Aracely Vasquez scored the Trojans’ lone goal in the first half off a cross by teammate Saleen Thepmontry.

Worthington’s improved performance showed up in improved communication. The girls stayed back better than in the past, said head coach Emily Ahlquist, which was not by accident.

“At practice on Friday, I pretty much worked with defense and position,” Ahlquist said. “That was a huge improvement today, the positioning.”

As a result, Loyola did not score on any through balls.

Loyola 2 1 -- 3

Worthington 1 0 -- 1

Boys

Worthington 8, Loyola 0

MANKATO -- Worthington was consistent, outscoring Loyola 4-0 in the first half and 4-0 in the second.

Kevin Gutierrez scored the Trojans’ first goal unassisted. Edwin Hernandez scored twice in the first half and Jon Keodouangsy scored the other first-half goal. Keodouangsy was credited with two assists and another assist went to Victor Alvarez.

In the second half Gutierrez scored again, as did Keodouangsy. Daniel Guillan and Alvarez scored the other two goals. Chris Cerda, Hernandez and Ammanuel Ojha had assists.

Worthington put 16 shots on goal compared to Mankato Loyola’s four. Thus, the Trojans scored on 50 percent of their shot attempts.

Head coach Smitty Ektnitphong said the Trojans had excellent ball movement in the first half.

“At halftime, I told them not to change a thing,” he said.

Sander Diaz and Ben Lopez saw action in goal for the winners.

Worthington 4 4 -- 8

Loyola 0 0 -- 0