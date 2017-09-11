Prep volleyball: WHS finds groove, beats New Ulm

Worthington defeated host New Ulm 3-1, winning the first game 25-21, losing the second 21-25 but taking games three and four 25-21 and 25-8.

“We played very well as a team. It was a good road victory,” said WHS head coach Jessica Hogan.

Worthington came out strong in the first game, saw New Ulm get on a run to win the second game, then re-took control in the third and finished strong in the fourth. Hogan said the Trojans focused on accomplishing some of the things they’d been working on in practice, and for the most part they did -- they served well, took the Eagles out of their system, and got some aggressive swings at the net.

Anneke Weg was 23-for-23 serving for the Trojans, with seven aces and 15 points. Payton Sauerbrei was 20-for-20 with two aces and 14 points.

Emma Thuringer had 10 kills Nyamer Diew added eight. Thuringer also had eight blocks and Weg had four. Sauerbrei and Thuringer had nine and six digs, respectively. Weg had 16 set assists and Stephie Bauman contributed eight.

Worthington is 4-3 on the season.

SIBLEY, Iowa -- Adrian went 3-0 to win the Sibley-Ocheyedan Tournament.

The Dragons defeated Ellsworth 21-10 and 21-13 before taking host Sibley-Ocheyedan 21-8 and 21-5. AHS closed the tournament with a 21-13, 21-11 victory over Clay Central-Everly.

Kasie Tweet filed the stat sheet for Adrian on the day. She had 29 set assists and was 29-for-30 serving with nine aces.

Avery Balster was 27-for-31 serving with nine aces.

Lexi Slater led Adrian with 10 kills. She was also 14-for-15 serving with an ace. Miah Kunkel and Rylie Hokeness each had nine kills for the Dragons.

AHS (8-4) travels to Westbrook-Walnut Grove on Thursday.

SLAYTON -- Canby earned a non-conference sweep over Murray County Central.

Game scores were 25-16, 25-19 and 25-18.

Four players each had four kills for the Rebels. Alyssa Groves, Vittoria Mazzoni (four blocks), Courtney Schmitz (four digs) and Montana Beckmann (five digs) each finished with four kills.

Danielle Kuball had nine set assists, while Laney Brown had four digs.

The Rebels travel to Mountain Lake on Thursday.

HERON LAKE -- Two of the games could have gone either way in a non-conference match, but Windom Area came away with a sweep.

Game scores were 25-23, 25-14 and 25-23.

Abigail Fest was 10-for-11 serving with three aces for the Wildcats (3-6), while Tessla Crowell was 13-for-13 serving with an ace. She also had a team-best 24 set assists.

Hailey Liepold led the offensive attack with 11 kills, while Kiana Leighty had seven kills and 27 digs. Samantha Freking added 10 digs for HL-O, which hosts Ellsworth on Thursday.