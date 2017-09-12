Girls soccer: Trojans start well, fall to St. Peter

“We told our defense to play tighter so they weren’t getting all those through balls,” WHS head coach Emily Ahlquist said. “That’s a problem that we’ve had in the past. Our defense was playing more compact, lessening those lanes. I think it just took a while for them to figure out how to penetrate and get our defense out of whack.”

After a scoreless first few minutes, the Saints scored twice in a 44-second span. Amelia Carlson scored the game’s first goal, while Emma Jones scored with Carlson assisting to give St. Peter a 2-0 lead.

“Once they started going down the sides more, our defense started shifting and spreading out too far and then they’d pass it in and find that lane,” Ahlquist said. “We were able to hold it tight for a while until they figured out what they had to do to beat it. That’s what a good team does.”

Katie Dirks scored the next two goals with assists from Kiki Krueger and Hannah Hansen before Greta Anderson scored in the final two minutes of the half to give the Saints a 5-0 lead at halftime.

“We have a couple defense that are injured, so they’re playing in a little bit different positions or they are not used to playing with each other there, so communication doesn’t happen as good,” Ahlquist said. “That’s just things we have to work on as we go.”

It was much of the same to start the second half as the Trojans and Saints battled early.

Madison More scored with Carlson assisting and 41 seconds later, Carlson scored with an assist from AJ Brock. Hal Overgaard scored with 12 minutes left, while Krueger and Anderson each found the net in a 2-minute span.

“We lost the ball probably 90 percent of the time on our first touch,” Ahlquist said. “That needs to get better if we want to progress as a team at all, our first touch as a whole needs to get better. This game was rough with our first touch. Our last couple of games, we had been doing better, we had been making passing combinations and I don’t know if it’s because St. Peter is a little bit quicker than the last couple of teams we’ve played, but we got beat on our first touch.”

WHS is at New Ulm on Thursday.

St. Peter 5 5 -- 10Worthington 0 0 -- 0