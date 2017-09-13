New athletic Hall of Fame class for Worthington High School

-- Edward Castle, Class of 1986. Lettered three years in football and earned all-conference and Daily Globe All-Area awards. Lettered two years in wrestling and earned all-conference honors. Helped WHS to section titles in football and wrestling. Lettered four years in track with all-conference honors. Helped the football, wrestling and track teams to conference championships. Was an individual state track participant.

-- Mark Hagemann, Class of 1994. Lettered four years in basketball, earning all-conference, All-Area and second-team all-state awards. Selected to the all-state tournament team and helped WHS to conference and section championships. Lettered two years in track.

-- Adam Hale, Class of 1995. Lettered two years in football and was an all-conference, All-Area and academic all-state selection. Lettered two years in basketball, earning all-conference honors with conference and section championships. Participated two years in track.

-- Ken Henkels, Class of 1977 and coach from 1983 to 2016. Lettered three years in football with all-conference honors. Lettered three years in wrestling. Lettered two years in track. Coached football for 25 years, cross country for eight, wrestling for 15 and girls and boys track for 23.

-- Kelly Henkels. Class of 2000. Lettered two years in basketball and helped the team to a conference championship and state tournament berth. Lettered five years in track and field while setting school records in the 100 meters and 4x400-meter relay events. Was a state participant for four years, a 10-time conference champion and two-time team MVP. Earned WHS Female Athlete of the Year honors in 2000.

-- Dee Hale. She has been involved in Worthington athletics for more than 40 years. She is known for her “Happy Grams” which she distributes to acknowledge and encourage all students.