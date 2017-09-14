Boys soccer: Hernandez, Trojans upend New Ulm

In their last five games prior to Thursday, New Ulm hadn’t played in a match where more than four total goals were scored. The Eagles’ defensive focus worked only partially against the Trojans, however, as the home team scored the all four of its goals between the 24:26 mark and the 16:15 mark in the first 40 minutes.

That was more than enough. The second half was played more or less to a standstill.

“Our key is to make sure we’re connecting the ball. The first half, we showed we could go fast. We seemed to pass the ball pretty well from the back to the middle, but we seemed to lose some focus at the end,” said head coach Smitty Ektnitphong.

Perhaps in the second half the WHS boys were looking ahead to Saturday, when they’ll host a very good Austin team. Nevertheless, Ektnitphong declared that New Ulm goalie Matthew Janke was outstanding.

“He was probably the only thing that kept New Ulm in the game,” he said after it was all over.

In the first half, the Eagles rarely connected their passes against the Worthington defense, only kicking it forward for Trojan players to pick it up and go on the offense again. But they were well-positioned on defense -- until, that is, at 24:26 when Hernandez connected on a clean shot in front of the goal to the right corner.

At 19:34, an Edwin Euceda kick was deflected, but Hernandez gathered it and scored his second goal.

Then at 18:06, Hernandez made a pass to freshman teammate Guadalupe Padilla Garcia, who scored directly in front of the New Ulm net.

With 16:15 remaining till half, the key players became reversed, with Garcia passing from the right side to Hernandez, who tallied his third score to make it 4-0.

New Ulm scored its only goal with 3:51 remaining until intermission. It was credited to Matthew Messenger after a flurry ensued in front of the WHS net. It appeared, however, that a Worthington player might have inadvertently blocked it over the line while trying to assume control.

With 34:31 remaining in the second half, Worthington’s Victor Alvarez hobbled off the field due to injury. Ektnitphong said Alvarez’s absence made it more difficult for the Trojans to stay on the attack.

“He’s kind of the person who moves our offense out,” he said.

Worthington junior forward Jon Keodouangsy, who came into the contest leading the state with 15 goals scored, was shut out on Thursday. Ektnitphong said it looked, to him, like the prolific goal-scorer was rushing a bit.

“He has the speed. He can beat all these defenses. But sometimes taking on the whole defense, it just doesn’t work,” said the coach.

New Ulm 1 0 -- 1Worthington 4 0 -- 4