Girls soccer: Trojans have chances, lose to Tea, S.D.

“In the second half, we only let one goal in, so there was definite improvement in the second half,” WHS head coach Emily Ahlquist said. “We made the changes we need to make on defense. We were leaving girls wide open in the middle, so they would cross it in and we weren’t positioning right on them. They had free one-touches at net.”

The Trojans had the first good scoring opportunity. Less than a minute into the game, Worthington’s Aracely Vasquez had a run at the net. However, the shot was saved. Worthington’s Saleen Thepmontry had a good chance for the Trojans later in the half, but her shot was just wide.

Tea got on the board with a goal from Jozy Bardsley after a Titan shot ricocheted off the goal post. She then added another goal two minutes later after a nice cross from Somer Anderson. Kayla Aymar added the next two goals before Sydney Sherwood scored off a pass from Aymar.

The Titans added two more in the first half and one more in the second.

“We had four shots in the first half, which is exciting,” Ahlquist said. “It was exciting to see some shots on net and get the ball up the field a little bit better. We still have some of those basics to work on, controlling the ball and connecting passes up the field.”

The Trojans are home Tuesday against Fairmont.

Tea 7 1 -- 8

Worthington 0 0 -- 0