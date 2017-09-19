The Drill: Andrew Huber is at the head of the pack

Huber is at the forefront of an excellent Worthington varsity boys cross country team -- a team that’s capable of putting several athletes in the top places at many meets. Huber says, in fact, that winning the Big South Conference title is a goal for the Trojans this fall.

A dedicated distance runner who puts in a lot of miles both in-season and out, Huber adds weight training to his regimen while the season is active, and in the off-season seeks higher elevations.

The Globe found Huber just prior to beginning a team practice session recently and asked him some running-related questions. Go to The Globe website at www.dglobe.com to hear the interview and see some video.

Here are a few sample questions and answers:

QUESTION: What do you like about cross country running?

ANSWER: “What I like about cross country is it’s a three-mile race and you can’t sprint the whole way. You gotta save some energy throughout the whole race and you can’t give it your all 24-7. You have to pace yourself.”

Q: What are your personal goals as a runner this year?

A: “Some of my personal goals this year, I hope to break 17 minutes in the 5K. I hope to win the conference meet, and I hope to go to state.”

Q: Do you have someone who you look up to as a runner?

A: “Who inspires me as a runner? I’d say John Irwin from Windom High School. He just graduated last year. We had a lot of close races last year. He really pushed me to do my best, and improve.”