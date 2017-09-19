The Drill: Andrew Huber is at the head of the pack
WORTHINGTON -- Andrew Huber has taken part in many individual battles while running cross country for Worthington High School.
In a recent race at Tracy, the junior saw himself having to fight off Adrian senior Brady Henning at the front of the pack. Huber won by a tenth of a second, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 17:49.3 and proving once again that he’s got more than mere endurance going for him when in running shoes.
Huber is at the forefront of an excellent Worthington varsity boys cross country team -- a team that’s capable of putting several athletes in the top places at many meets. Huber says, in fact, that winning the Big South Conference title is a goal for the Trojans this fall.
A dedicated distance runner who puts in a lot of miles both in-season and out, Huber adds weight training to his regimen while the season is active, and in the off-season seeks higher elevations.
The Globe found Huber just prior to beginning a team practice session recently and asked him some running-related questions. Go to The Globe website at www.dglobe.com to hear the interview and see some video.
Here are a few sample questions and answers:
QUESTION: What do you like about cross country running?
ANSWER: “What I like about cross country is it’s a three-mile race and you can’t sprint the whole way. You gotta save some energy throughout the whole race and you can’t give it your all 24-7. You have to pace yourself.”
Q: What are your personal goals as a runner this year?
A: “Some of my personal goals this year, I hope to break 17 minutes in the 5K. I hope to win the conference meet, and I hope to go to state.”
Q: Do you have someone who you look up to as a runner?
A: “Who inspires me as a runner? I’d say John Irwin from Windom High School. He just graduated last year. We had a lot of close races last year. He really pushed me to do my best, and improve.”