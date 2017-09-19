Girls tennis: Worthington nips Marshall, 4-3

“It was kind of hard to play well with the wind, but due to the circumstances, I thought I played pretty well,” Newman said. “It would be going in one direction and you’d think that, ‘For sure it’s going to land right here,’ and it ends up going the complete opposite within a second. It was that quick. You had to be on your toes the whole time.”

Newman and the Trojans swept all four singles matches en route to a 4-3 victory over Marshall.

“We’ve won a couple and had a lot of close ones, but it feels good to win again,” WHS senior Anna Kill said. “Especially when we played Redwood, we totally beat them. The next couple were a little tough. Now it’s good to get back into winning. I think as a team, after a win, we all feel a little better. We all are more motivated and we have a lot more fun when we’re winning. It’s also good to win at home, too.”

It was the second win for WHS this year.

“It’s better when you have incredible matches, you win 4-3, it’s conference and it’s also section. That really helps us out,” WHS head coach Mike Marquardt said. “We had an incredible match on Thursday with St. James. They kind of took care of us. Today, we kind of took care of business at hand. But again, 4-3, it was really close, not a gimmie by any means.”

Kill was victorious at No. 1 singles, 6-1, 6-3.

“The wind was a little challenging, but I thought about that she has the same wind as me,” Kill said. “I can’t use that as an excuse. I just played to the best of my ability.”

At No. 4 singles, Claudia Canas won 6-4, 6-1. Canas, who is an exchange student from Spain, is in her first season of tennis.

“The girls are super nice, and the coach, too. I really, really like playing tennis,” she said. “Today was hard. Today I needed to change because the wind was very, very bad.”

Kelly Newman won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, while Jamie Newman won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.

“This is only my third year in tennis,” Jamie Newman said. “I had originally played volleyball. So just actually knowing what I’m doing now helps. I’m taking it more seriously. Before it was kind of ‘I feel the need to be in a sport, so I’m going to join a sport.’ Now I take it really, really seriously. I practice outside of practice.”

The Worthington doubles team of Kessey Aljets and Catalina Nguyen lost 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles, while Chloe Bents and Maggie Putnam lost 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles. At No. 3 doubles, Brittin Fauskee and Jasmine Riley were locked in a tough battle, but fell 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (8-6).

The Trojans have a busy week and a half. They host Pipestone Area on Thursday, and have three matches next week, two of which are at home.

“Beginning of the year, everything was away,” Marquardt said. “You were still kind of working through some stuff. Now you’re home, you’re practicing at home, it’s flowing. I really like that. I like the way this is going to play out with the teams that we have. We’re going to do OK.”

After that, WHS will enter section play.

“It’s going to be kind of bittersweet,” Jamie Newman said the approaching end to the tennis season. “It’s kind of a busy time of year, so it’s hard to fully appreciate the tennis meets. I think the last one I’m finally going to realize, this is it. I’m going to miss it a lot.”