Boys soccer: Diaz goal energizes Trojans in 5-2 win

Senior goalkeeper Sander Diaz was brought up to make a free kick. With a pile of Tigers lined up along the net and the ball resting 15 yards away, the ball Diaz struck started high and bent inward and left, finding the net in the upper right corner. It was a beautiful effort, and the score clearly energized Worthington, which went on to beat Marshall 5-2 in Thursday’s boys soccer match at Trojan Field on Parents Night.

It isn’t often that a goalkeeper is chosen to make a free kick. It all started the day before, during practice.

“I was just messing around, taking some shots. Then was my turn, and I guess I caught the coach’s attention,” Diaz said.

“He was just doing a couple of balls and he caught my eye,” agreed head coach Smitty Ektnitphong. “So I asked him to show me some more, and he did. So I told him, ‘You’re going to do the free kick tomorrow.’ I had him shoot a few more shots, and he made about 85 percent.”

True to his word, Ektnitphong gave Diaz the chance.

“At least now we find out we have a secret weapon,” Ektnitphong said.

Diaz wasn’t nervous -- just determined.

“Just like, ‘I gotta make this one chance count.’ Because not too often I get an opportunity like it,” he explained. “I was practicing the little curve to it. And luckily it had the touch and it went through.”

Thursday’s game didn’t start especially well for the Trojans, with underdog Marshall holding its own -- or better in the opening minutes, controlling more than its share of free balls and putting good pressure on the Worthington goal.

It was Marshall’s Loving Stee who scored the game’s first goal, doing a pirouette about 17 yards from the net and kicking it untouched into the left corner.

Finally, with 21:55 showing on the first half clock, Worthington answered as Edwin Hernandez evened the score.

With Diaz’s goal, the Trojans began to play looser, and better. They upped their lead to 3-1 at 10:51 when Anthony Euceda started another free kick opportunity by flicking it toward Jon Keodouangsy, who booted it to the left corner. It bounced off the bar, but junior defenseman Chris Cerda finished it off.

With 4:36 to play, Keodouangsy made it 4-1, and that’s where the teams stood at intermission.

A Euceda goal at 17:50 in the second half made if 5-1. Soon after, Marshall’s Jacob Monzon scored his team’s second and final goal.

Cerda said he and his teammates weren’t bothered much by being down 1-0.

“I just wanted everyone to keep their heads up. We beat them before (7-4 on Sept. 5), and we can do it again,” he said.

Ektnitphong was pleased that the victory gave Worthington (11-0-1) a two-game cushion in the Big South Conference with four games to go. He agreed that it was no big deal that the Tigers (now 7-3-1) scored first.

“One thing I like is that when Marshall scored its goal, we didn’t panic. Nobody panicked. We still played our own game,” he said.

Marshall 1 1 -- 2Worthington 4 1 --5