Prep football: Improving Worthington outplays St. Peter

Due to oppressive heat, the game started an hour late, at 8 p.m.

St. Peter started hot, but the Trojans cooled off the hosts in the second half, outscoring them 20-0 after heading into halftime down 12-7. Coming up big on defense when it counted the most, the Trojans also got their offense in gear after a slow start to improve to 1-3 while dropping the Saints to 1-3.

“We played much better coverage-wise, did a much better job up front. Our O-line did a much better job controlling things up front,” head coach Gene Lais said of his improving outfit.

The Trojans did show improvement, not just in the second half of Friday’s game but since their season’s start. “Resilient” is how Lais described his players. They were more physical in Friday’s contest.

“There’s some talent there. We still got a ways to go. Still got some goals ahead of us that we still want to achieve,” said the coach.

Offensively, Worthington got a strong game from 5-8, 140-pound senior back Obang Ojulu, who rushed for 137 yards on 16 carries and scored a key fourth quarter touchdown. Quarterback Logan Huisman made some big plays at crucial times and, according to Lais, made some smart audibles.

St. Peter used the very first possession of the game to score first. Starting from their own 25-yard line, the Saints connected on a 32-yard pass on their first play from scrimmage. Several plays later, quarterback Wyatt Olson completed a 34-yard touchdown wheel-route pass to Joey Baron.

The point-after was blocked with 9:26 remaining in the quarter.

Worthington set up shop late in the first quarter following a Marcos Herrera interception at the St. Peter 40-yard line, but the short drive stalled at the 15.

Soon after, the Trojans had possession again deep on St. Peter’s side. Penalties moved the Trojans back, however, but a 14-yard run by Huisman pushed the ball from the 31 to the 17. An incomplete pass on fourth down let the Saints take over on downs.

Finally, Worthington moved from its own 29-yard line into the end zone with 6:28 remaining till halftime. A key play in the drive was a 20-yard pass from Huisman to Mason Byrne. Later, in the shotgun, Huisman ran five yards up the middle for a score.

Chris Cerda, on loan from the WHS boys soccer team, kicked the extra point and the Trojans had a 7-6 lead.

St. Peter, however, scored again before halftime. After a shanked Worthington punt, the Saints only needed to to 27 yards with 4:17 on the clock. They only needed three plays. Olson passed again to Baron on a fourth-and-five play, 23 yards for the score with 1:54 to go.

A 2-point conversion pass failed, but the hosts took a 12-7 lead into intermission.

It didn’t last, however. Worthington scored on the first drive of the second half, moving 59 yards to paydirt. Huisman completed a 19-yard pass on the first play from scrimmage. He also passed for the touchdown, covering 12 yards to fellow senior Tyler Linder. The extra point failed, but Worthington had the lead again, 13-12, with 8:52 left to play in the third quarter.

Worthington took charge in the fourth quarter on both sides of the ball.

On defense, the Trojans stiffened with 8:01 to play in the fourth quarter when St. Peter was stopped short on a fourth-and-10 play at the WHS 25. Moving swiftly, the Trojans scored one more time as Ojulu let loose on a 30-yard run and seemed destined to score. But he was stripped of the ball at about the 10-yard line of the Saints. It bounded into the end zone and was recovered by Ojulu himself. An extra point later, WHS led 20-12.

Once more, the Worthington defense came up big. On a fourth-and-1 play at Worthington’s 46, the visitors’ dee stuffed Olson at the line.

Taking over on downs, Worthington again mounted a scoring drive. Austin Svalland got the score on a 12-yard carry. Cerda kicked another point-after to give WHS a 27-12 lead. Most importantly, only 1:19 was left on the game clock.

Worthington 0 7 6 14 -- 27St. Peter 6 6 0 0 -- 12