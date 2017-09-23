Meanwhile, in Worthington, the WHS girls soccer team narrowly missed scoring several times in what turned out to be a 3-0 loss to Garretson, S.D.

WORTHINGTON -- Marilyn Orellana, a sophomore, might have scored as many as four goals if she’d been just a little luckier Saturday night. She wasn’t, and the winless Trojan girls were shut out.

Hope springs eternal, however. And hope seemed just a little bit more realistic after Orellana, nearly converted against the visiting Dragons.

In the first half, she attempted a free kick about 30 yards away from the Garretson goal. It was a good, hard kick and required an athletic save by the Garretson goalkeeper to keep it out of the net.

At the 14-minute mark in the second half, Orellana just missed a free kick to the left side of the net.

Then again at the 10-minute mark, Orellana struck a shot that rolled just short of the goal. It was stopped by the GHS goalkeeper at the last split-second from crossing the line and becoming a point.

Then with 8:37 to go, a high loft shot by Orellana sailed prettily over the goalkeeper and just missed the left-hand side of the net.

So close.

After the game, Orellana said she had so many good opportunities “mostly because I got good free balls.”

She added, “I feel like I’m getting better. I started playing midfielder and coach moved me up to forward. I’ve been trying real hard to score goals.”

Head coach Emily Ahlquist said moving Orellana to the offensive side made perfect sense.

“She finds the net in practice,” she explained.

In the first half of Saturday’s game, poor luck became the trend for the Trojans. Garretson’s first goal was scored on a shot that bounced lazily right between the goalkeeper’s legs. The second goal scored when a WHS player tried to take control of a ball directly in front of the Trojans’ goal but inadvertently kicked it in.

Garretson led 3-0 at halftime. Ahlquist inspired her team at intermission to fight to a tie, at least, in the second half.

They did. The second half was scoreless.

After the game, Ahlquist seemed determined to see the Trojans’ offensive opportunities improve in the future. So far this season, the team has only scored two goals altogether.

“That’s all we’re going to be doing in practice on Monday. Shooting, shooting, shooting,” she said.

Garretson 3 0 -- 3

Worthington 0 0 -- 0

FAIRMONT -- Keodouangsy scored three of Worthingtons’ four goals in the first half, then added both of Worthington’s goals in the second half.

Only a couple of weeks ago, the junior forward was at the top of the Minnesota high school leaderboard in goals scored this season. He dropped a little bit since then, but should be climbing again after Saturday.

“People just find him open. And that’s just the name of the game,” said head coach Smitty Ektnitphong. “If you see Jon play, he doesn’t play on just one spot. He moves from side to side. It’s hard to know where he’ll be. But somehow, his teammates find him.”

Victor Alvarez scored Worthington’s other goal against the Cardinals. He also had two assists. Anthony Euceda was credited with another assist.

The win pushed WHS to 12-0-1 on the season. The team hasn’t lost a game for 26 consecutive regular season games going back to last year.

On Saturday, Ektnitphong said, “We had a stellar defense.”

While the Trojans put 18 shots on goal, Fairmont was able to attempt only three. Goalkeeper Sander Diaz registered his sixth shutout of the season.

“The defense had been coming along really nicely. That’s really a good time in the season (for that to happen),” Ektnitphong said.

Worthington 4 2 -- 6

Fairmont 0 0 -- 0