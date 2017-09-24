Madelia, a 25-22, 15-25, 15-10 winner over Worthington, placed third. Fifth place went to Redwood Valley, sixth to New Ulm Cathedral, seventh to Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart and eighth to St. James Area.

Fourth-place Worthington went 3-0 in pool play. The Trojans defeated St. James Area 2-0 (25-20, 27-25), Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 2-1 (22-25, 25-11, 15-10) and Madelia 2-1 (25-12, 23-25, 15-7).

In the championship bracket the Trojans lost two tough games to Medford (23-25, 24-26), which put them in the match with Madelia.

For the tournament, Worthington’s Peyton Sauerbrei put 69 of 72 serves in play for 44 points and eight aces. Anneke Weg was 45-for-46 for 26 points and nine aces. Stephie Bauman was 44-for-47 for 22 points and four aces, and Cassidy Bruns was 36-for-38 for 20 points and three aces.

Emma Thuringer had 28 kills. Nyamer Diew had 20, Sophie Wietzema 18, Madisyn Huisman 16 and Weg 15.

Thuringer also had 13 blocks, while Wietzema and Diew had eight, and Weg seven.

Sauerbrei led the team with 47 digs. Weg added 29 and Bauman 25.

Weg had 73 set assists.

Worthington, 10-8 overall, will be at home Thursday against Redwood Valley.