2 years in the making, new jersey unveiled for Wild

As far as the new uniform is concerned (only the home uniforms were announced on Tuesday) it's a green base with beige stripe across the chest and the Wild logo displayed prominently in the middle.

There is another beige stripe a bit below the shoulders that wraps around the upper arm with a red stripe near the top of that. There is also a beige stripe at the bottom of the jersey by the waist.

The numbers are displayed on the outer part of the shoulder as well as on the back. They are beige with the number on the back outlined in red.

The name is also obviously on the back above the number and the lettering is beige.

In August 2015 the NHL struck a long-term deal with Adidas to produce the league's jerseys beginning at the start of the 2017-18 season. Adidas takes over for Reebok as the official outfitter of NHL uniforms.