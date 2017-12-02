Willaby won his title match with a 12-4 major decision over John Poulin of Zumbrota-Mazeppa. Sammons scored a 12-4 major decision over ZM’s Cole poncelet for his title. And Borsgard beat Sean Howk of New Ulm 5-1 for his crown.

Borsgard was named the outstanding wrestler of the tournament. He won his first match via fall and his second 8-6 over Jack Ridgeway of Trinity School.

WML wrestlers Zach Spinks (152) and Jabari Carlson (195) earned seconds.

HILLS -- West Lyon (Iowa) used a big advantage at the free-throw line to earn a victory over Hills-Beaver Creek.

West Lyon was 28-for-31 shooting from the line, while the Patriots were 2 for 15.

H-BC’s Kourtney Rozebom had 19 points, 11 rebounds and three steals, while Sidney Fick and Taryn Rauk each scored 11 for H-BC (1-2)

Madysn Grotewold led the visitors with 16 points, while Mia Hogeveen had 15 and Jordyn Kramer finished with 12.

West Lyon 32 65

H-BC 21 55

ADRIAN -- Each team scored 32 points in the second half, but Russell-Tyler-Ruthton’s 39-26 halftime advantage was enough in a victory over Adrian.

Paige Bullerman led the Dragons with 19 points and four steals, while Moriah Bullerman had eight points and Avery Balster scored seven. Alexia Kemper dished out four assists.

Jackie Dressen and Jonni Biren each scored 14 for R-T-R, while Brooke Thomsen and Tina Haroldson each had 12.

R-T-R 39 71

Adrian 26 58

EDGERTON -- Southwest Christian won its second game in as many days with a non-conference win against Dawson-Boyd.

AJ Vanderby scored a game-high 20 points for the Eagles, while Jacob Van Dam had 15. Avery Pater finished with 13 points, but also had key contributions on defense against Dawson-Boyd’s Alex Swenson. Trey Huisken scored nine points for SWC.

D-B was led by Bentley Boike’s 17 points. Swenson finished with 15.

Dawson-Boyd 22 59

Southwest Christian 37 78

SLEEPY EYE -- Moses Dolan had 17 points, five assists and four steals to lead Tracy-Milroy-Balaton to its first victory this season.

Fritz Landherr added 14 points, while Matt Timmerman finished with nine points and 11 rebounds for the Panthers (1-1).

Carter Currans had nine points and eight rebounds to lead Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s.

T-M-B 20 52

SESM 19 44

SLEEPY EYE -- Nate Everson scored 15 points to lead Murray County Central to a victory over Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s on Friday in the first night of the Sleepy Eye Invitational.

Mason Woldt added 14 points, while Spencer Wajer had 12 points, five steals and four assists for the Rebels. Tyler Groves finished with six points and seven rebounds.

MCC 33 62

SESM 22 41

Grant Jansma scored 19 points and had three assists, and Brandon Kramer had eight points and 15 rebounds for Ellsworth, but it wasn’t enough to lead the Panthers to victory against Laq qui Parle Valley.

LUVERNE -- Claire Baustian’s goal in overtime sent Luverne to a victory over Mankato West.

Baustian started the scoring for the Cardinals in the first period with an unassisted goal.

After a scoreless second period, Mankato West’s Lindsey Hays scored early in the third to tie the game. Reghan Bork’s power play goal gave Luverne the lead in the final two minutes. However, Sydney Morales scored with just 21 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime.

Emilie Bartels made 53 saves for the Cardinals.

Mankato West 0 0 2 0 -- 2

Luverne 1 0 1 1 -- 3

WORTHINGTON -- Worthington Stingrays Carmen Almodovar, Olivia Almodovar, Selma Almodovar, Quinn Benz, Madison Bruns, Jakeb Hooge, Kyle Janssen, Coyer Robinson, Ben Schreiber and Jordan Schreiber all cut seasonal times in three events Saturday in a home meet against Mankato.

Emily Dahlquist, Samaria Maurer, Jacob Mills and Neveah Schreiber trimmed their bests in two events and also posted solid finishes in first-time events.

The regional team added a new Worthington swimmer in Anwar Farra, who cut his time in the 50 freestyle. Blaine Doeden added the 100 freestyle to the 50 free for the April regional meet.

Worthington’s next meet will be Saturday in Spirit Lake.