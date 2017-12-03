Preuss won his first match 10-7 over Ryker Vander Woude of Rochester. In the semifinals he pinned Gabe Juarequi-Diaz of Jamestown, N.D., in 2:10. In the finals, Preuss was defeated by a 23-9 major decision by Elias Vaoifi of South Dakota State.

Several other Minnesota West wrestlers participated in the tournament.

The Bluejays’ Hser Moo Pwae lost two matches by fall at 133 pounds.

At 157 pounds, the Michels won by fall in 32 seconds, lost by fall in 2:15, won by 6-5 decision and, in the third-place match won by 10-7 decision over Nicholas Erbes of Minnesota State-Moorhead.

At 174, West’s Zach Rucktreschel lost by fall, won by forfeit, lost 5-4 and, in the fifth-place match, lost in a fall in 5:45 to Daniel Gainer of St. Johns.

King Saenz lost by decision 4-2 and by decision 5-4 at 197 pounds.

At 285 pounds, West’s Trenten Rogich won in a fall in 1:13, lost by fall in 6:58 and lost by 8-7 decision.