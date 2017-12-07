Prep wrestling: Trojans win twice in season opener

“We were very concerned about this being our first match, especially with Windom/Mountain Lake already having a couple of matches,” he said. “In the past first matches, we’ve been a little sluggish. But Martinez (Ivan) set the tone with the first match, and the rest just followed.”

In the triangular event Thursday, Windom/Mountain Lake defeated Luverne 60-12 in a 5 p.m. dual. Worthington then beat Windom/Mountain Lake 43-29 (with Martinez earning a 4-3 win at 106 pounds) and followed that up with a 67-12 win over Luverne.

One of those tone-setters for WHS was sophomore Kyle Mullaney, who didn’t get on the varsity mat at all last year while working as an alternate at 152 pounds. On Thursday, he wrestled two varsity matches, starting with a win by fall at 1:39 over W/ML’s Osmar Parada at 182 and then pinning Luverne’s Tom Brown in 1:25 at 170.

Ironically, Mullaney seemed to apologise for both victories, especially the one against Brown where he used a headlock to put his opponent down.

“I probably shouldn’t have used the headlock,” Mullaney said after the match. “It works. I got the pin, but I guess I’d rather do more tosses than the headlock.

“It’s not that I’ve got something against the headlock,” he continued. “It’s just at my weight, I’d probably better be doing other things than the headlock. It seems like more of a ‘95 and up move.”

Even so, Prunty said he told Mullaney to go for the headlock if it was there. There’s nothing wrong with listening to the head coach.

Mullaney, ironically, was a tough critic on himself for his first match, too, insisting he could have worked harder on his shots and in the down position. Still, he said he’s doing everything he can to be a factor in the 2017-18 season.

“My main goal is to place in individual sections. This year I lifted a lot more weights and tried to beef up a little bit. My teammates are helping me, and pushing me farther. Without them I couldn’t be where I am,” he declared.

Worthington also got a pair of wins from 113-pound freshman Damon Schutz, who scored a 14-1 major decision over W/ML’s Micah Holmberg and a fall in 1:39 over Luverne’s Brayden Ripka. Lay K Paw, a junior, was particularly impressive. He won his first match with a 29-second fall over the Cobras’ Nick Curry, then showed great aggressiveness in a 34-second fall against the Cardinals’ Tucker Oeltjenbruns.

Prunty singled out 195-pounder Mason Byrne for his pin in 5:10 over Windom/Mountain Lake’s Jabari Carlton. It was a tough match. Carlton, a physically strong junior, fought back from a deficit to tie the score at 5-5 in the second period. Byrne regained the lead, but Carlton recorded a third-period takedown to come within a point. The Trojan senior quickly reversed him, then got the fall moments later.

Luverne lacks experience and depth this year, but Windom/Mountain Lake has a pair of state-ranked wrestlers in Brett Willaby and Alex Borsgard. Willaby won two matches by fall at 120 pounds Thursday and Borsgard also won by falls at 152 against Luverne and by a 15-5 major decision over Worthington’s Ethan Pavelko.

Teammate Kade Sammons beat Luverne’s Oeltjenbruns 7-3 and Worthington’s Erik Artiga 11-3. Cobra Zach Spinks beat Luverne’s Dalton Desollar in a 1:40 fall at 145, then pinned Worthington’s Juan Guizar in 1:21 at 152. Another Cobra, Jesse Jepsen, won by fall over Luverne’s Brown and by 5-2 decision over Worthington’s Brayden Donkersloot at 170.

Luverne had a good night from 106-pounder Riley Cowell, who defeated W/ML/s Caden Svoboda in a fall in 1:54 and Worthington’s Martinez in a fall in 5:19. The Cardinals didn’t have the horses to stay with either the Cobras or the Trojans, however. The only other points LHS scored against the Cobras was with a forfeit at 160 pounds, and it was the same against the Trojans, at 152.

W/ML 60, Luverne 12

106: Cowell (L) pin Svoboda 1:54; 113: Holmberg (WML) dec. B.Ripka 9-2; 120: Willaby (WML) pin J.Ripka :27; 126: Renquist (WML) pin Bradley 1:39; 132: Sammons (WML) dec. Oeltjenbruns 7-3; 138: Curry (WML) by forfeit; 145: Spinks (WML) pin Desollar 1:40; 152: Borsgard (WML) pin Dooyema 3:06; 160: Renken (L) by forfeit; 170: Jepsen (WML) pin Brown 1:17; 182: Parada (WML) by forfeit; 195; Altman (WML) by forfeit; 220: double forfeit; 285: Mutz (WML) by forfeit.

Worthington 43, W/ML 29

106: Martinez (W) dec. Svoboda 4-3; 113: Schutz (W) MD Holmberg 14-1; 120: Willaby (WML) pin Magana 3:41; 126: Sammons MD Artiga 11-3; 132: J.Prunty (W) pin Eckstrom 3:13; 138: Paw (W) pin Curry :29; 145: Borsgard (WML) MD Pavelko 15-5; 152: Spinks (WML) pin Guizar 1:21; 160: Anderson (W) by forfeit; 170: Jepsen (WML) dec. Donkersloot 5-2; 182: Mullaney (W) pin Parada 1:39; 195: Byrne (W) pin Carlton 5:10; 220: Neuberger (W) pin Altman 1:33; 285: Mutz (WML) pin Russell 3:37.

Worthington 67, Luverne 12

106: Cowell(L) pin Martinez 5:19; 113: Schutz (W) pin B.Ripka 1:39; 120: Magana (W) MD J.Ripka 15-5; 126: Artiga (W) pin Bradley 1:21; 132: Prunty (W) by forfeit; 138: Paw (W) pin Oeltjenbruns :34; 145: Pavelko (W) pin Desollar 5:16; 152: Dooyema (L) by forfeit; 160: Donkersloot (W) dec. Renken 5-3; 170: Mullaney (W) pin Brown 1:25; 182: Byrne (W) by forfeit; 195: Neuberger (W) by forfeit; 220: Russell (W) by forfeit; 285: Cam (W) by forfeit.